YouTube TV Adds Impact Wrestling & Fight Network to Sports Plus Package

YouTube TV is giving Impact Wrestling and Fight Network a major push as part of its Sports Plus package.

Today, Anthem Sports & Entertainment, the pair’s parent company, announced the pair of combat sports entities would join YouTube TV’s Sports Plus package, valued at an additional $10.99 per month.

“The agreement expands the reach of Fight Network and IMPACT Wrestling’s channel even further, making both properties widely available to YouTube TV’s audience through the Sports Plus package for just $10.99 per month,” the company said in a press release. “In addition to Fight Network and IMPACT Wrestling, YouTube TV’s Sports Plus package gives users unprecedented access to a diverse slate of competition-based offerings highlighting football, poker, motorsports, and everything in-between.”

Impact Wrestling was acquired by Anthem back in 2017 after nearing bankruptcy. Since then, the company has embraced digital media, offering multiple streaming services, a dedicated YouTube channel, a live Twitch feed that shows classic Impact Wrestling matches, and a 24/7 live streaming channel available on multiple FAST platforms. Now, they can add YouTube TV to the list of places fans can find Impact Wrestling.

Fight Network launched in 2005 as a destination for combat sports fans. While its origins were as a linear cable channel, Fight Network has pivoted to also offering a streaming component to its business, offering fans of MMA, boxing, and pro wrestling a destination to watch news and live events.

“Fight Network and IMPACT Wrestling have built a strong legacy delivering quality sports-based content to audiences around the world, and we are proud to join forces with YouTube TV’s Sports Plus package to reach even more viewers through this landmark deal,” said Jaime Pollack, Chief Revenue Officer, Sports Group, which includes IMPACT Wrestling and Fight Network. “YouTube TV is leading the way in the streaming landscape, and we are excited to join their lineup as we continue delivering the exclusive high-quality combat sports and professional wrestling programming that Fight Network and IMPACT Wrestling are known for.”

The YouTube TV Sports Plus package includes beIN Sports, Billiard TV, Fox Soccer Plus, GOLTV, MAVTV, NFL RedZone, Outside Television, PlayersTV, PokerGO, SportsGrid, Stadium, TVG, and VSiN.