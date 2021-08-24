Industry Execs Say Piracy, Not Joint Releases, Harm New Releases the Most
For all the talk of simultaneous releases hurting new film releases, industry execs seem more concerned about an old threat damaging early returns.
A report by Deadline highlighted a recent CinemaCon panel titled, “Globally Speaking: A Look at the International Market” that featured many high-ranking industry officials, like Cineworld Group CEO Mooky Greidinger, Universal Pictures international president Veronika Kwan Vandenberg, Cinépolis CEO Alejandro Ramírez Magaña, and Paramount Pictures international theatrical distribution president Mark Viane.
During the panel, Magaña cited a study saying that “close to a third” of surveyed individuals watched Disney’s latest Marvel Studios release, Black Widow, on a pirated website — and cites simultaneous releases as a reason it’s easier than ever to pirate films.
“Day-and-date allows pristine copies to be made in all available languages,” he said. “Pirates are making a lot of money with day-and-date releases. The big losers here are [the studios and] us.”
Disney+
Disney+ is a new ad-free video streaming service which offers exclusive series and films from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more. Disney debuted the streaming service in the U.S. on November 12, 2019.
The Disney streaming service costs $7.99 / month, or $79.99 / year ($6.67 / month). You can bundle it with Hulu and ESPN+ for just $13.99 a month (cheaper than Netflix).
The app supports unlimited downloads, four simultaneous streamers, up to 7 profiles, 4K streaming, and includes hundreds of avatars.
The service includes 25+ new original series, 10+ original movies, 7,500 past episodes, 100 recent movies, and 400 library titles including the entire Disney Vault. The company announced 6 original shows and movies that will be available at launch, including the $100 million 8-episode Star Wars spin-off, The Mandalorian which was directed by Jon Favreau.
You can see the full list of available Disney, Disney Channel, Star Wars, Pixar, Marvel, Nat Geo shows and movies, or all available Disney Plus content by checking out our Disney+ Streaming Movie List.
Piracy has always been a thorn in the side of media execs, now in the digital age more than ever. What was once a chore to sneak in a movie camera and record a theater’s screen as other moviegoers cough and chat throughout the film is now as easy as pulling up the film on your streaming service of choice and recording your screen. Gone are the days of the cheap, knockoff VHS tapes and DVDs outside your local supermarket that you had to hope were of watchable quality. Now, it’s as if you were watching the film legitimately.
We’ve discussed piracy as it pertains to streaming services in the past, and the main idea there holds true here — if you make movies accessible and affordable, piracy will diminish. The advent of ad-supported streaming services like HBO Max and Peacock, along with free ad-supported platforms like [plutoTV], tubi, and Crackle can help to curtail piracy, as those who just want to watch the shows and movies on their mind will go to a convenient, legitimate platform rather than a messy pirate site.