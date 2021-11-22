Ski and Snowboard Live Brings FIS Alpine Ski World Cup to American Streamers

Sports media company Infront is partnering with sports OTT specialists StreamAMG to launch a new direct-to-consumer service, Ski and Snowboard Live, that will provide a premium experience for snow sports fans.

Now, American audiences can access live streams from international events like FIS Alpine, Snowboard, Freestyle Ski, and the Cross Country World Cup with English commentaries. The new live streaming service will show 160 events such as downhill races, snowboard park & pipe competitions, ski cross events, cross country races, and more. There will also be on-demand content, highlights, interviews, event replays, and other behind-the-scenes footage.

Amikam Kranz, Vice President Media Sales, and Operations at Infront, said, “We were keen to ensure that snow sport fans in the US were given access to the best possible broadcast and we are delighted to be working with StreamAMG ahead of a thrilling season. This is a unique opportunity for supporters to gain access through a dedicated platform that perfectly serves their expectations in terms of live broadcast and on-demand content.”

Infront was founded in 2003 and offers digital solutions, event operations, international media rights distribution, sponsorship sales, and media production for international sports events and its partners.

“We’re delighted to be delivering the FIS World Cup into the US market for Infront,” Mark Silver, General Manager for North America at StreamAMG, added. “The launch of Ski and Snowboard Live marks a major milestone for StreamAMG as our first Snowsport platform, and we’re excited to be bringing live coverage of some of the most important winter sports events in the world to American audiences.”

Stream Advanced Media Group was founded in 2001 and delivers live and on-demand video across sports, media, and betting.