International Territories Could Be Next Focus for Free-Streaming Providers as Domestic Market Matures

In a fairly short amount of time, free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) has carved out a space for itself in the United States entertainment market. According to a February survey, ad-supported streaming reaches more people in the U.S. every day than radio, podcasts, or digital newspapers, with 48% of adults saying they accessed it on a given day.

In fact, it has become so popular in recent years that signs are starting to emerge that the U.S. FAST market is reaching maturity. There are over 1,500 FAST channels available domestically, with choices in just about every genre under the sun. That’s why more and more media companies could be looking into expanding FAST programming into other English-speaking territories around the world, according to a new report from Variety's VIP+.

For one thing, there are simply more opportunities to introduce FAST programming into a less crowded market abroad than there are in the U.S. While domestic FAST revenues are expected to top $12 billion by 2027, the next three biggest English-speaking markets (the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia) are currently projected to add up to just $1.1 billion in the same time period. That means that there’s much more room for expansion in these markets than there is stateside.

Companies are already taking advantage of the fertile opportunities in these countries. Amazon’s Freevee, Pluto TV, Samsung TV Plus, LG Channels+, Plex, and The Roku Channel are all active in at least one of these territories. Tubi also offers ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) functionality in Canada and Australia, though no FAST channels as of now.

It makes quite a bit of sense for companies that were mostly focused on the U.S. market to be expanding to other English-speaking territories first. Content won’t need to be overdubbed with a new audio track or given multiple subtitle options, and cultural similarities will make it easier for these markets to absorb content from the U.S.

FAST is not the only segment of the streaming industry that figures to see expansive international growth in the coming years. The number of global subscription video users are expected to rise to 1.89 billion people by 2028, and streamers like Netflix have seen most of their growth come from Europe, the Middle East, and Africa in recent months.

FAST might not be as popular globally as it is in the U.S. currently, but it could find itself being adopted quickly. Providers can use the lessons they’ve learned in creating and launching FAST channels domestically to bring this mode of video streaming rapidly to other English-speaking territories and continue expanding from there.