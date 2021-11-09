Netflix Releasing iOS Games Tomorrow

Netflix games are coming to iOS sooner than expected. Tomorrow, you’ll be able to access Netflix Games on your iPhone or iPad. Previously, games were only available to Netflix users on Android devices, but the test must have been a success. Stranger Things 1984, Stranger Things 3, Shooting Hoops, Card Blast, and Teeter Up are the first five games the service rolled out, but since purchasing Night School Studios, it has become apparent that internally produced games will be a cornerstone of Netflix’s strategy going into the future.

Netflix Games is coming to iOS! Starting tomorrow, you can access Netflix Games through the Netflix app on any mobile device, anywhere in the world. pic.twitter.com/LoHYFi4xBX — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) November 9, 2021

How to Access Netflix Games on Android

Login to the Netflix app

Access Netflix Games from the homepage or the games tab

Select the game you want to play

Download the game via your device’s app store

Play the game through the Netflix app

You will need to make sure your app is updated before you try to play.

Night School Studios is a small studio that was started by Sean Krankel and Adam Hines in 2014 best known for its critically acclaimed debut game, OXENFREE. Now, the team’s future games will fall under the Netflix banner. Outside of interactive experiences like “You vs. Wild” and “Escape the Undertaker,” Netflix stealth-released a VR game based on its “Eden” universe earlier this year.

Previously we had reported that Apple’s strict regulations for gaming developers may hamper the progress of Netflix Game’s IOS release, and it isn’t immediately clear how the streaming service is interacting with Apple.

During the company’s Q3 earnings interview, Netflix chief product officer Greg Peters teased the idea that his company might be interested in creating an internal games development studio in addition to partner-produced and licensed development projects, following the company’s three-pronged approach to its original video content. “[An] internal game development capability, which allows us to really push the edges on interactive storytelling and [ask the question] “How do we bridge that more tightly with linear storytelling?”… We want to build that up, and one way we can accelerate that is, when we find the right opportunity, through acquisition, similar to what we did with Night School.”