Is “80 for Brady” Streaming? When Will it Be Available on Paramount+?

As Super Bowl LVII rapidly approaches, you may find yourself looking back fondly on Super Bowls past. None in recent years is more iconic than Super Bowl LI, in which Tom Brady led the New England Patriots to an unprecedented comeback victory against the Atlanta Falcons after having trailed 28-3 at one point in the game.

That legendary NFL game is the backdrop for the new film “80 for Brady” hitting theaters on Friday, Feb. 3. The sports comedy centers around four lifelong friends — played by legendary actresses Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno, and Sally Field — and their journey to Houston to watch their favorite player, Tom Brady, play in the Super Bowl. Directed by Kyle Marvin and produced by Tom Brady himself (who also makes an on-screen appearance), this film is a fun-filled romp bolstered by the charisma and talent of its four iconic stars.

While the film’s theatrical release is slated for this week, many will want to stream this movie at home. So, when will this new flick be available for streaming?

Watch the “80 for Brady” Trailer Now:

30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1 Month of Paramount+ With Code: SERIEA

As the film is being distributed by Paramount Pictures, you can expect to find it, eventually, on Paramount+. The tricky thing, however, is figuring out when the movie will be available on that platform. Generally, Paramount has a policy of giving a movie at least 45-day window in theaters before moving it to streaming. Last fall’s horror film “Smile” arrived on Paramount+ 46 days after it premiered in theatres, and more recently, the streamer brought Sony Picture's film “Devotion” to the platform 46 days after it opened in cinemas.

On the other hand, films that achieve astronomical box office success, like last year’s “Top Gun: Maverick,” have seen their theatrical runs extended. Paramount waited a whopping 214 days to bring the high-flying film from the cinema to streaming. Despite the collective, legendary talent in “80 for Brady,” it’s unlikely that the football comedy will be able to match those kinds of staggering numbers, so it will almost assuredly spend the standard month and a half in theaters before coming to Paramount+.

Therefore, if you consider the film’s Feb. 3 release, that means you can likely expect to find the movie on Paramount+ on or around Monday, March 20. While that means that this year’s Super Bowl will be well past by the time the film can be watched from your couch, it’s fortunate that there’s no expiration date on the film’s excellent cast, who will likely delight you no matter when you choose to view the movie.