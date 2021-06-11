Is Google’s Android TV Streaming Platform Growing Faster Than Roku and Amazon Fire TV?

According to data revealed by the Google Play Store, Google’s Android TV looks to be the fastest-growing connected TV platform available.

Play Store metrics indicate that the YouTube App for Android TV has been downloaded over 100 million times, doubling the number that Google had reported in June of last year and 20 million more than the company officially reported just last month.

Roku, at the end of the first quarter, reported 53.6 million active users, while Amazon Fire TV is said to have surpassed 50 million at the end of 2020.

While YouTube downloads via the Google Play Store aren’t the gold standard when it comes to the accurate measurement of an audience, it does provide enough insight to hypothesize that the Android TV platform is picking up some major steam, and possibly leaving competitors Roku and Amazon Fire TV in the dust.

It’s another interesting piece of the puzzle that will ultimately determine what company has dominance and therefore control over the device corner of the streaming universe.

It’s also surely yet another strike against Google as far as Roku is concerned. The two companies have been embroiled in a very bitter, very public battle in which Roku CFO Steven Louden has accused Google of orchestrated efforts to strong-arm them into making their devices more expensive and therefore less competitive when compared to Google’s own products.

Roku went so far as to call Google an “unchecked monopolist” in an official statement pertaining to the dispute and Roku’s subsequent dropping of the YouTube TV app from its platform.

While Roku’s affordable products have been the company’s bread-and-butter, thanks to their devices and Smart TVs lining the shelves of big box stores, the future doesn’t look so rosy.

Walmart has officially entered the streaming device market with its own line of Onn-branded, super-affordable streaming devices, one of which provides access to 4K content at a very aggressive price point.

Both devices are powered by the Android TV OS, and both are squarely aimed at taking a bite out of Amazon and Roku’s bottom lines on the very shelves that have allowed the companies to dominate the streaming device market thus far. Given Walmart’s tremendous market influence and ability to undercut competitors right where it hurts, the importance of the retailer’s adoption of Android TV cannot be overstated.

One can only assume that the top brass at Roku are not pleased at seeing what they have described as an “unchecked monopolist” get in good with the world’s largest retailer. However, if Android TV’s growth and Walmart’s Onn devices spark a race to the bottom in regard to prices, it could mean good news for future consumers on the lookout for great deals on streaming devices.