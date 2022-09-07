Is Brendan Fraser’s ‘The Whale’ Available to Stream? Where Can You Watch His Greatest Hits?
Brendan Fraser is in the midst of a career renaissance. The character actor that starred in such 90s and 2000s hits as “The Mummy” franchise, “Encino Man,” and “Bedazzled” is back in the new Darren Aronofsky film “The Whale.” The film is produced by A24 studios, which is responsible for the recent hit movies “Bodies Bodies Bodies” and “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”
Fraser plays Charlie, a reclusive English teacher living with severe obesity. Charlie was abandoned by his lover, who later dies, which sends Charlie into a depression so deep that he decides to literally eat himself to death. Seeking one last shot at redemption, Charlie attempts to reconnect with his estranged 17-year-old daughter, played by “Stranger Things” breakout star Sadie Sink.
Whatch a trailer for “The Whale”:
If you’re ready to contribute to the revitalization of Fraser’s career, you may be wondering when “The Whale” will be available to stream. The movie is currently scheduled to be released theatrically on Dec. 9. A24 currently has a first window deal with Showtime, so normally “The Whale” would head to Showtime’s streaming platform after its theatrical window ends.
However, there is some uncertainty regarding that arrangement. A24’s current first window deal with Showtime expires on Nov. 1, before “The Whale” is even scheduled to debut in theaters. A Showtime representative informed The Streamable that, “[‘The Whale’] comes to Showtime if they theatrically release [it].” That premium channel’s representative did not provide any additional specifics on timing or potential extensions of the current contract between the cabler and A24. So, for now, we will lean towards the awards-favorite arriving on Showtime eventually.
However, if “The Whale” doesn’t end up on Showtime, where might it find a new home? HBO Max recently added nearly 30 A24 films to its library, so a working relationship between A24 and Warner Bros. Discovery has already been established.
The situation regarding the streaming rights to “The Whale” will bear monitoring, but in the meantime, if you want to stream Brendan Fraser’s greatest hits, here’s where you can find them:
Encino ManMay 22, 1992
High school misfits Stoney and Dave discover a long-frozen primeval man buried in their back yard. But the thawed-out Link—as the boys have named him—quickly becomes a wild card in the teens’ already zany southern California lives. After a shave and some new clothes, Link’s presence at school makes the daily drudgery a lot more interesting.
Dudley Do-RightAugust 27, 1999
Royal Canadian Mountie Dudley Do-right is busy keeping the peace in his small mountain town when his old rival, Snidely Whiplash, comes up with a plot to buy all the property in town, then start a phony gold rush by seeding the river with gold nuggets.
Blast from the PastFebruary 12, 1999
Following a bomb scare in the 1960s that locked the Webers into their bomb shelter for 35 years, Adam now ventures forth into Los Angeles to obtain food and supplies for his family, and a non-mutant wife for himself.
BedazzledOctober 19, 2000
Elliot Richardson, a suicidal techno geek, is given seven wishes to turn his life around when he meets a very seductive Satan. The catch: his soul. Some of his wishes include a 7 foot basketball star, a rock star, and a hamburger. But, as could be expected, the Devil puts her own little twist on each of his fantasies.
The Mummy Movies
The Mummy film series is a remake of The Mummy, loosely based on the original 1932 film. The first two films in the series were written and directed by Stephen Sommers.
MonkeyboneFebruary 23, 2001
After a car crash sends repressed cartoonist Stu Miley (Fraser) into a coma, he and the mischievous Monkeybone, his hilariously horny alter-ego, wake up in a wacked-out waystation for lost souls. When Monkeybone takes over Stu’s body and escapes to wreak havoc on the real world, Stu has to find a way to stop him before his sister pulls the plug on reality forever!
Doom PatrolFebruary 15, 2019
The Doom Patrol’s members each suffered horrible accidents that gave them superhuman abilities — but also left them scarred and disfigured. Traumatized and downtrodden, the team found purpose through The Chief, who brought them together to investigate the weirdest phenomena in existence — and to protect Earth from what they find.
No Sudden MoveJune 24, 2021
A group of criminals are brought together under mysterious circumstances and have to work together to uncover what’s really going on when their simple job goes completely sideways.