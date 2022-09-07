Is Brendan Fraser’s ‘The Whale’ Available to Stream? Where Can You Watch His Greatest Hits?

Brendan Fraser is in the midst of a career renaissance. The character actor that starred in such 90s and 2000s hits as “The Mummy” franchise, “Encino Man,” and “Bedazzled” is back in the new Darren Aronofsky film “The Whale.” The film is produced by A24 studios, which is responsible for the recent hit movies “Bodies Bodies Bodies” and “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

Fraser plays Charlie, a reclusive English teacher living with severe obesity. Charlie was abandoned by his lover, who later dies, which sends Charlie into a depression so deep that he decides to literally eat himself to death. Seeking one last shot at redemption, Charlie attempts to reconnect with his estranged 17-year-old daughter, played by “Stranger Things” breakout star Sadie Sink.

Whatch a trailer for “The Whale”:

If you’re ready to contribute to the revitalization of Fraser’s career, you may be wondering when “The Whale” will be available to stream. The movie is currently scheduled to be released theatrically on Dec. 9. A24 currently has a first window deal with Showtime, so normally “The Whale” would head to Showtime’s streaming platform after its theatrical window ends.

However, there is some uncertainty regarding that arrangement. A24’s current first window deal with Showtime expires on Nov. 1, before “The Whale” is even scheduled to debut in theaters. A Showtime representative informed The Streamable that, “[‘The Whale’] comes to Showtime if they theatrically release [it].” That premium channel’s representative did not provide any additional specifics on timing or potential extensions of the current contract between the cabler and A24. So, for now, we will lean towards the awards-favorite arriving on Showtime eventually.

However, if “The Whale” doesn’t end up on Showtime, where might it find a new home? HBO Max recently added nearly 30 A24 films to its library, so a working relationship between A24 and Warner Bros. Discovery has already been established.

The situation regarding the streaming rights to “The Whale” will bear monitoring, but in the meantime, if you want to stream Brendan Fraser’s greatest hits, here’s where you can find them: