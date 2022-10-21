Is ESPN Free With Disney+? Everything You Need to Know

Disney+ is a family-friendly streaming powerhouse packed with animated movies and shows, along with the best of Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars. But does the subscription include ESPN? Here’s what you need to know.

How to Stream ESPN

ESPN does not come with Disney+. The only way to stream it is with most live TV streaming services. You can start streaming for free with a service like DIRECTV STREAM.

Does ESPN Come With the Disney Bundle?

No - ESPN does not come with the Disney Bundle, but you would get ESPN+.

The Disney Bundle includes three services at a discounted rate:

How is ESPN Different from ESPN+?

ESPN is exclusively a live channel you can watch it with most live TV streaming services. While ESPN+ does offer live some events, others are only available on ESPN (the channel).

ESPN+ is a great streaming service for sports fans. Users get to watch lots of live events and original programming.

Is There Any Way to Get Disney+ and ESPN with One Subscription?

Yes, you can get both if you have Hulu Live TV. When you do that, you’ll get a full live TV lineup with 32 of the most popular 35 cable channels including ESPN. Hulu Live TV also includes a free Disney Bundle, so you don’t have to pay extra for Hulu on demand, Disney+, and ESPN+.

Are There Any Disney+ Free Trials?

No. You have to pay for Disney+ some way, though if you get that Disney Bundle or Hulu Live TV, you’re not explicitly paying for it.

Are There Any Coupons or Discounts for Disney+?

You’ll almost never see discounts for Disney+ subscriptions, but it’s possible we may see some kind of price adjustment for a Black Friday sale. The day after Thanksgiving tends to be the only time Disney reduces the prices on any of its streaming services.