Is ESPN+ Free With Disney+? Everything You Need to Know

ESPN+ is a great streaming service for sports fans. Users get to watch lots of live events and original programming. Disney+ is a family-friendly streaming powerhouse packed with animated movies and shows, along with the best of Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars. But does one subscription give you the other one for free? Here’s what you need to know.

Can You Get ESPN+ for Free?

You can get ESPN+ a few different ways. The most straightforward is to simply purchase a standalone subscription. There is no free trial.

The second way to get ESPN+ is to buy the Disney Bundle. That subscription includes ESPN+, Disney+, and Hulu.

Sign Up Now $7.99+ / month disneyplus.com Get Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ for just $13.99 a month ($12 savings).

The last way is to buy a subscription to Hulu Live TV. When you do that, you’ll get a full live TV lineup with 32 of the most popular 35 cable channels. Hulu Live TV also includes that free Disney Bundle, so you don’t have to pay extra for Hulu on demand, Disney+, and ESPN+.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($18 value)

Are There Any ESPN+ Free Trials?

No. You have to pay for ESPN+ some way, though if you get that Disney Bundle or Hulu Live TV, you’re not explicitly paying for it.

Are There Any Coupons or Discounts for ESPN+?

You’ll almost never see discounts for ESPN+ subscriptions, but it’s possible we may see some kind of price adjustment for a Black Friday sale. The day after Thanksgiving tends to be the only time Disney reduces the prices on any of its streaming services.

Are There Any Other Ways to Save on ESPN+?

If you know you want ESPN+, you can get a discount by signing up for a full year subscription for $99.99 (save 15%).

Sign Up Now $99.99/yr espnplus.com Save 15% with a full-year subscription

Does ESPN+ Come with Any Other Service?

Unless you get the Disney Bundle or Hulu Live TV (see above), ESPN+ is just a standalone subscription.

What Can You Watch with ESPN+?

ESPN+ offers thousands of live events from UFC Fight Nights and PPV events, NHL, MLS, FA Cup, MLB, Grand Slam tennis, PGA TOUR LIVE, LaLiga, Top Rank Boxing, and more. Plus, a variety of college sports, including football, basketball, baseball, and lacrosse, from 20+ conferences.

You’ll also see originals like “Eli’s Places.”

How is ESPN+ Different from ESPN?

ESPN is exclusively a live channel you can watch it with most live TV streaming services. While ESPN+ does offer live some events, others are only available on ESPN (the channel).