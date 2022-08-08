Is HBO Max Available On Amazon Prime Video? How to Subscribe

HBO Max is one of the most popular streaming services available. With new movies like “The Batman” and “Dune” and original TV shows like “Westworld” and “House of The Dragon”, it boasts one of the premier content libraries of any streaming service via the HBO Max app.

Amazon Prime Video is becoming a formidable competitor in the battle for top content, as well. “The Boys” is a smash hit, and the upcoming “Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power” figures to be a hype and earnings freight train for Amazon’s streaming service. But many customers are stuck wondering, “Is HBO Max still available on Amazon Prime?”

Customers used to be able to subscribe to HBO Max via a channel on Amazon Prime Video for a reduced price, helping keep subscription costs down. Is HBO Max still on Amazon Prime, and how can fans of both streaming services best enjoy them?

Is HBO Max Still a Channel on Amazon Prime Video?

Is HBO Max Still a Channel on Amazon Prime Video? Are There Amazon Prime Video Channels Similar to HBO Max?

Are There Amazon Prime Video Channels Similar to HBO Max? How Can I Subscribe to HBO Max?

How Can I Subscribe to HBO Max? Is HBO Max Coming Back to Amazon?

Is HBO Max Still a Channel on Amazon Prime Video?

No, HBO Max left the Amazon Prime Video channels list last year.

When WarneMedia launched HBO Max as a standalone service in November of 2020, they warned customers that the channel would be leaving Prime Video, which it did in August of 2021.

As of now, there is no way to access HBO Max content through Amazon Prime Video, however, new company leadership hinted that the service may return to Prime Video. After all, discovery+ can be added through Prime Video, and the new parent company owns both HBO Max and discovery+. Both services may be available on Prime Video when they merge in the summer of 2023.

Are There Amazon Prime Video Channels Similar to HBO Max?

Yes, Amazon still offers several other premium content channels that customers can start streaming instantly. Amazon Prime subscribers can still get shows like “1883”, “Outlander” and “Better Call Saul” with monthly subscriptions to channels like:

To access these channels, simply open your Amazon account, click “Prime video”, then click “channels”, or simply follow this link.

Currently, there are two tiers of HBO Max subscription. Customers can subscribe to HBO Max ad-free for $14.99/month, or to an ad-supported plan for $9.99/month.

Customers can download the HBO Max app and access all of HBO Max on any supported device, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV. Just grab the HBO Max app and sign up today!

Is HBO Max Coming Back to Amazon?

Perhaps! Recently we reported that the two companies have engaged in talks to return HBO Max to Amazon Prime Video channels. Details are scarce, but the answer to the question “Is HBO Max on Amazon Prime?” may be “Yes” very soon.