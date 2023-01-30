Is Indian Spy Thriller ‘Pathaan’ Streaming in the United States? When Will it Come to Prime Video?

If “RRR” whet your appetite for more Indian action films, then there’s a new film in theaters that’s perfect for you. “Pathaan” is playing in most major markets across the United States now, and has already seen the biggest global opening weekend of any Bollywood movie.

“Pathaan” focuses on a former agent of a secretive Indian governmental organization. When another former agent goes rogue and prepares to unleash a deadly virus on the world, it is up to Pathaan to renounce his quiet life and foil this dastardly plot, whatever the cost.

Because of its more limited release in the U.S., the film has not garnered as much attention from critics as a more widely available blockbuster. However, 87% of the reviewers who have seen it gave the film a thumbs up on Rotten Tomatoes.

Check out a trailer for ‘Pathaan’:

If this explosive action thriller looks perfect for warming up your cold winter days, but it’s not playing in your city, you’re likely hoping it’s available to stream somewhere. Unfortunately, “Pathaan” is exclusively in theaters for the moment.

However, that moment won’t last forever, according to a report from The Indian Express. The report mentions that the movie will head to streaming on Tuesday, April 25, and will be available exclusively on Prime Video.

Prime Video is also currently home to “War,” another spy thriller from Yash Raj, the production company responsible for “Pathaan.” Amazon and Yash Raj do not have a long-term streaming deal worked out, but Prime Video apparently doesn’t mind paying on a movie-by-movie basis. The streaming rights to “Pathaan” weren’t cheap, coming to around $12 million USD according to Jagran.

That price could help explain why Prime Video has not been a big player at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival thus far. Netflix and Apple TV+ have both been active in pursuing movie rights at the festival, but many other streamers have hung back this year in the name of reducing content spending. Prime Video’s money seems to be spoken for at the moment, as it will begin streaming “Pathaan” on Tuesday, April 25.