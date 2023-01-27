Is Mia Goth’s New Movie ‘Infinity Pool’ Available to Stream? When Will it Be Available to Watch from Home?

If you need a little escapism from a brutal week at work, good news! Neon films’ new movie “Infinity Pool” is coming to theaters on Friday, Jan. 27.

While staying at an isolated island resort, James (Alexander Skarsgård) and Em (Cleopatra Coleman) are enjoying a perfect vacation of pristine beaches, exceptional staff, and soaking up the sun. But guided by the seductive and mysterious Gabi (Mia Goth), they venture outside the resort grounds and find themselves in a culture filled with violence, hedonism, and untold horror. A tragic accident leaves them facing a zero tolerance policy for crime: either you’ll be executed, or, if you’re rich enough to afford it, you can watch yourself die instead.

The film has achieved “Certified Fresh” status on Rotten Tomatoes, with 85% of reviewers giving their seal of approval. Reviews praise the film’s “Cronenbergian perversion” and truly unsettling nature.

Check Out a Trailer for ‘Infinity Pool’:

If you’d rather watch a film this potentially disturbing from home, you probably hope the movie will be available to stream right away. Unfortunately, no information has been released regarding the film’s streaming date just yet, but let’s see if we can’t take a stab at it anyway.

“Infinity Pool” is being distributed by Neon, which is not owned by one of the gigantic media corporations that make tracking its path to streaming easy. Also, the production and distribution company doesn’t have an established deal with just one streaming services. Past Neon films like “Crimes of the Future” and “The Killing of Two Lovers” have streamed on Hulu, while others like “Pleasure” have been sent to SHOWTIME.

Because most of Neon’s more recent releases have ended up on Hulu, and because “Infinity Pool” is somewhat more mainstream than many of Neon’s films, Hulu is our best guess for where you’ll be able to stream “Infinity Pool,” but that is far from a sure thing.

That brings about the question of when the movie will be available to stream from home. Unfortunately, it may take a while. As a smaller distributor, Neon relies on theatrical revenues and digital purchases as its primary sources of income. That means that its films usually see extended stays in cinemas, much longer than the agreed-upon minimum between streamers and theaters of 45 days.

“Crimes of the Future” took 150 days to head to streaming after its release on Jun. 3, landing to Hulu on Oct. 31. Oscar Best Picture nominee “Triangle of Sadness” came out on Oct. 7 in theaters, and is available for purchase on premium video-on-demand (PVOD) services, but is not available on subscription streamer yet. Oscar-nominated documentary “All the Beauty and Bloodshed,” was released Nov. 23. That movie will head to HBO Max when it gets released to streaming, but no date has been announced.

While the box office success (or lack there of) for “Infinity Pool” will have a big hand in determining when the movie arrives on streaming, our best guess is that the film will be available to stream on Hulu in 120 days. That would put the movie on streaming Saturday, May 27, making it the perfect way to dodge some late spring rain if you’re stuck inside.