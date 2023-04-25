Is New Horror Movie “Nefarious” Streaming? When Will it Be Available to Watch On-Demand?

If you’ve been craving a new horror flick replete with political commentary, “Nefarious” might be the movie for you. The film, which features “Boondock Saints” star Sean Patrick Flannery as well as an appearance by conservative talking-head and conspiracy theorist Glenn Beck, saw its theatrical debut on Friday, April 14.

“Nefarious” features Flannery as a convicted serial killer named Edward. During his psychiatric evaluation, Edward claims to be a demon, and that the psychiatrist interviewing him will commit three murders of his own before their time together has concluded.

Reviews for the film have been less than kind, as it currently sits at 33% on the review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes. But 96% of audiences who have seen the movie gave it a thumbs up, suggesting there’s more to “Nefarious” than meets the eye.

Watch the Trailer for ‘Nefarious’:

If the film’s controversy, or simply its spooky plotline, has you hoping you can watch it from home, there’s no luck on that front just yet. “Nefarious” was released exclusively in theaters, and there’s been no official announcement as to where or when it will be available to stream.

Since it’s a horror flick, there’s an outside chance that “Nefarious” ends up on Shudder. But Shudder typically picks up the streaming rights to movies before they are released in theaters, suggesting that if that service wanted the rights to “Nefarious,” it would already have them. The religious and conservative themes on display in “Nefarious” are also not an exact fit with the rest of Shudder’s content library.

Other releases from the director of “Nefarious” have ended up on the more religious-themed streamer Pure Flix. But “Nefarious” is an R-rated horror film, and Pure Flix is more focused on family-friendly titles, suggesting that this service is also not the ideal streaming partner for the film.

The only other film from “Nefarious” distributor Soli Deo Gloria Releasing was 2019’s “Unplanned.” That film is now available to stream on Tubi and Hoopla. So, there’s a good chance “Nefarious” might end up on a free streaming service, whether it is Tubi or something else, once it leaves theaters. Just when that will be is a better question, although there’s little to stop the movie from going to streaming after the industry standard minimum of 45 days. It won’t be a big earner in theaters, and it doesn’t have a major studio trying to boost its revenues behind it.

Our best guess is that “Nefarious” will be available for digital rental or purchase on platforms like Prime Video around a month after its initial release, so mid-May. It will likely be available to stream by the beginning of June, though the final date will depend on which (if any) streaming platform picks up its digital rights.