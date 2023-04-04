Is New “Super Mario Bros. movie” Streaming Now? When Will it Come to Peacock, Netflix?
Are you ready for your journey to the Mushroom Kingdom? If not, you’d better get ready, because “The Super Mario Bros Movie” is coming to movie theaters around the country on Wednesday, April 5.
This animated adventure features the titular pair of brothers Mario and Luigi, a couple of plumbers from Brooklyn. While working on an underground water main, the two are sucked into a mysterious pipe that transports them to a wonderous new universe. But once there, they’ll have to help the residents fight off the attack of the evil Bowser, who is bent on the domination of the Mushroom Kingdom and all worlds.
Reviews for the film have been embargoed by Universal Studios, which is producing and distributing it. “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” stars Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day, Keegan Michael-Key, Jack Black, Seth Rogen, and Fred Armisen.
Check Out a Trailer for ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’:
If your kids are excited about “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” (or you are looking to relive your childhood by heading back to the Mushroom Kingdom) but wrangling the entire family to theaters to see it sounds like too much of a hassle, your fingers are likely crossed that the movie is available to stream on Peacock. Sadly, that’s not the case just yet, but we can make an educated guess as to when it will be streaming at home.
For clues, we should investigate animated Universal releases from the past year. To start with, “Minions: The Rise of Gru” took 84 days to reach Peacock after its initial debut in theaters. That film proved to be a smash hit for Universal financially, bringing in over $900 million worldwide.
More recently, “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” was released in theaters on December 23, 2022 before it came to streaming on March 10, 2023 — 78 days after its debut in cinemas. Its haul wasn’t quite as large as the latest “Minions” movie, but it still did a respectable $443 million at the box office.
Thanks to the recognizability of its characters and huge projected box office, it seems very possible that “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” will outlast both of those films’ theatrical windows. It should not be a surprise if Universal keeps it in theaters for at least 100 days, which would send it to streaming on around Monday, July 17. However, releasing it on streaming following one last potential big weekend around the Fourth of July could make sense too. If this summer’s release schedule is short on blockbusters, that will give “Super Mario Bros.” another chance to capture audiences’ attention.
Don’t subscribe to Peacock, but still want to eventually check out the film on streaming? Thanks to a deal with Netflix, the film won’t stay on Peacock indefinitely once it does arrive there. The agreement stipulates that Universal animated movies get a four-month exclusive window on Peacock, then head to Netflix for a 10-month period of exclusivity. If the new “Mario” movie is released to streaming in July, that would mean it wouldn’t appear on Netflix until November at the earliest.
