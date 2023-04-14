Is Nicholas Cage Dracula Movie ‘Renfield’ Available to Stream? When Will it Premiere on Peacock?
Nicolas Cage has had an erratic acting career, to say the least. After appearing in several lower-budget films in recent years, he proved he still has what it takes in projects like “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” and “Pig.” Cage’s latest big-screen appearance is his comedic take on the timeless character of Dracula, in the new movie “Renfield,” which is coming to theatres on April 14.
The film’s plot revolves around the character Renfield who is one of the minor characters in Bram Stoker’s original book “Dracula.” In the book, the character lives in a mental asylum and eats bugs and various small critters in an effort to retain their life force. He becomes Dracula’s servant, hoping that he can gain immortality. The premise of the movie is that Renfield has grown tired of doing the dark lord’s bidding and seeks to remove himself from the clutches of the overbearing vampire.
The film currently has a 62% rating according to review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes, but is much higher on the audience rating at 81%.
Watch a Trailer for ‘Renfield’:
If you want to check out this blood-sucking comedy, but you’re not a fan of going out to a crowded cinema, you may be tempted to wait until the film is available to stream on the small screen. Since it’s a Universal film, it will stream on NBCUniversal’s Peacock first, but how long will it take for “Renfield” to arrive on the platform?
Universal has had a run of fun comedy horror films lately, most recently with the release of “Cocaine Bear” which is now streaming on Peacock. It originally hit the theatres on Feb. 24 and was released on the streaming service on April 14 which means it took 49 days. Similarly, it also took the Universal hit “M3GAN” 49 days to go from theatres to Peacock. Therefore the timeline expectations for “Renfield” would be similar.
Assuming that NBCU will continue using its 49-day formula, we predict that we’ll be able to sink our teeth into “Renfield” from our living rooms on Friday, June 2.
Peacock
Peacock is a subscription video streaming service from NBCUniversal that includes original shows, blockbuster movies, and classic television series. Peacock is home to “Yellowstone,” and “The Office,” as well as original hits like “Poker Face” and “Bel-Air.” You can also watch live sports including Sunday Night Football, Premier League, and exclusive MLB games. Peacock is also the exclusive home to many WWE events like WrestleMania. Premium Plus subscribers can stream their local NBC feed in all 210 markets.
Peacock includes news, entertainment, sports, late-night, and reality from various NBCU properties including NBC, Bravo, and E!.
Peacock also includes the entire library of Bravo shows and has exclusives like “Below Deck: Down Under.” They also include live and on-demand access to Hallmark channels.
The company has acquired the rights to many classic shows like “Parks and Recreation,” and the entire Dick Wolf library including “Law & Order” and “Chicago Fire.”
The service also features blockbusters and critically-acclaimed films from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination and content acquired from Hollywood’s biggest studios.