Is Nicholas Cage Dracula Movie ‘Renfield’ Available to Stream? When Will it Premiere on Peacock?

Nicolas Cage has had an erratic acting career, to say the least. After appearing in several lower-budget films in recent years, he proved he still has what it takes in projects like “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” and “Pig.” Cage’s latest big-screen appearance is his comedic take on the timeless character of Dracula, in the new movie “Renfield,” which is coming to theatres on April 14.

The film’s plot revolves around the character Renfield who is one of the minor characters in Bram Stoker’s original book “Dracula.” In the book, the character lives in a mental asylum and eats bugs and various small critters in an effort to retain their life force. He becomes Dracula’s servant, hoping that he can gain immortality. The premise of the movie is that Renfield has grown tired of doing the dark lord’s bidding and seeks to remove himself from the clutches of the overbearing vampire.

The film currently has a 62% rating according to review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes, but is much higher on the audience rating at 81%.

Watch a Trailer for ‘Renfield’:

If you want to check out this blood-sucking comedy, but you’re not a fan of going out to a crowded cinema, you may be tempted to wait until the film is available to stream on the small screen. Since it’s a Universal film, it will stream on NBCUniversal’s Peacock first, but how long will it take for “Renfield” to arrive on the platform?

Universal has had a run of fun comedy horror films lately, most recently with the release of “Cocaine Bear” which is now streaming on Peacock. It originally hit the theatres on Feb. 24 and was released on the streaming service on April 14 which means it took 49 days. Similarly, it also took the Universal hit “M3GAN” 49 days to go from theatres to Peacock. Therefore the timeline expectations for “Renfield” would be similar.

Assuming that NBCU will continue using its 49-day formula, we predict that we’ll be able to sink our teeth into “Renfield” from our living rooms on Friday, June 2.