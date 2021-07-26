Is Paramount Plus-Showtime Bundle Ending For Existing Apple TV+ Subscribers?

Reddit subscribers along with posters on Twitter have been reporting billing errors for the Paramount+ - Showtime bundle through Apple TV Channels.

Those viewers are saying that their subscriptions are being refunded as being “expired,” which would likely indicate that their subscriptions are ending.

According to Apple news site MacRumors, Apple users have been receiving conflicting responses from Apple Support: Some are being told the billing error is a “fixable mistake”, while others are being told the bundle was a “limited offer” for one year only.

Most users still seem to be able to access the streaming services, but the billing rejections and “expired” terminology appear to indicate the subscriptions will not renew.

7-Day Trial paramountplus.com Paramount Plus Paramount+ is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 12,000+ TV show episodes including originals Star Trek: Discovery, Nickelodeon’s SpongeBob SquarePants, and MTV’s Laguna Beach. Meet captivating characters, catch up on your favorite sport, explore new worlds in the growing collection of Paramount+. … Previously under the name ‘CBS All Access,’ Subscribers can choose between their Essentials Plan (which includes ads) for $4.99/month, or go commercial-free with their Premium Plan for $9.99/month. With their Premium Plan, in addition to not having ads, you will also get access to your local CBS affiliate to stream your local news, prime-time line-up, and late-night. You will also be able to download offline and watch select shows in 4K. With the lower cost “Essential” plan, you will still be able to watch live NFL games, Champions League, and national news – but you will no longer get your local CBS affiliate like the old ad-supported plan. With their new app, enjoy advanced recommendations, curated homepages, and new content categories while still being able to stream major live sports like NFL, College Football, College Basketball. Sports fans will also appreciate the service’s inclusion of NFL on CBS, PGA Tour, along with every match of UEFA Champions League and Serie A. 7-Day Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com

Thus far, there has been no official comment from Apple or ViacomCBS.

The offer was first made available last August, when Paramount+ was still known as CBS All Access.

When CBS All Access transitioned into Paramount+ in March 2021, the bundle offer remained in place for Apple TV Channels users, providing access to both the ad-free premium version of Paramount+ and Showtime for $9.99 per month.

This would be another blow to the Apple TV Channels platform on the heels of the departure of HBO from the platform just last week.

Many viewers were confused when access to HBO was removed and viewers were told to access HBO Max directly instead.