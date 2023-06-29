Is ‘Queen of the Universe’ Still on Paramount+? Can You Watch the Series Anywhere Else?
The average streaming user can be forgiven for not giving much thought to streaming companies’ bottom lines. They pay their monthly subscription fee, why should the burden of helping a multi-billion dollar company achieve greater profitability fall on their watching habits?
Sadly for fans of the drag queen reality competition “Queen of the Universe,” Paramount Global doesn’t see it that way. The series is sadly one of several titles being pulled from Paramount+ this week, as the company retools its streaming library and expels content that it doesn’t see living up to required viewership metrics.
Is ‘Queen of the Universe’ Completely Gone From Paramount+?
Not yet, but its removal is coming. “Queen of the Universe” will be removed from Paramount+ on Friday, June 30, so as of the time of this writing, there is precious little time left to see the show on the platform.
Can You Buy ‘Queen of the Universe’ on DVD?
Alas, no. “Queen of the Universe” has never seen a physical media release, either for Season 1 or Season 2. Such a release is made all the more unlikely by the show’s cancelation.
Can You Buy ‘Queen of the Universe’ Digitally?
Yes you can, at least for Season 1! Prime Video allows users to buy the first year of the show, either by the episode or as a full season.
- “Queen of the Universe” Season 1 | $2.99 per episode, or $8.99 for the entire season (Six episodes total)
Season 2 is not yet available to purchase on Prime Video, but likely will be once it is fully removed from Paramount+.
Could ‘Queen of the Universe’ Return to Paramount+?
There’s essentially zero chance for “Queen of the Universe” or any other series removed from Paramount+ to return to the service. Before deciding whether to pull a show from their service or not, streaming companies test the metrics for that title rigorously. The decisions aren’t made lightly, and once titles are cut from a streaming service, they’re highly unlikely to return.
Will ‘Queen of the Universe’ Stream Anywhere Else?
There are definite possibilities here. Paramount is shopping all of its canceled titles to other streaming outlets in hopes that someone might be tempted. Top LGBTQ+ streaming services like Revry or OUTtv would be great partners for “Queen of the Universe,” but the show would just as easily fit on a platform like Peacock or Netflix.
If “Queen of the Universe” does not get licensed by a third party, Paramount always has the option to put the show on its free streaming service Pluto TV. Pluto has hosted episodes of “Queen of the Universe” in the past, as well as “RuPaul's Drag Race.”
December 2, 2021
Eurovision-like singing competition featuring drag queens from around the world who compete to be crowned the Ultimate Queen of the Universe
