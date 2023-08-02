Is ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem’ Streaming Now? When Will it Be Available on Paramount+?

Cowabunga! The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have a brand-new animated feature heading to theaters this week. “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem” is hitting theaters on Wednesday, Aug. 2, to give kids one last gasp of summer before heading back to school.

The movie presents the origin story of the turtles in a new light and shows how eager the young heroes are to be accepted by the New Yorkers they defend. Their new friend April O’Neil is onboard, but when an army of mutants is unleashed upon the city, it will take all the martial arts prowess our green heroes have to save the world.

The movie is a hit with critics and audiences, as 95% of reviewers give it their approval on Rotten Tomatoes, and 94% of fans agree. The movie has some strong voice acting talent, getting contributions from co-writer Seth Rogen, Paul Rudd, Rose Byrne, John Cena, Jackie Chan, and many others.

Watch a Trailer for ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem’:

If you’re anxious that your child might not be able to keep from trying out a few karate moves of their own while the film is playing, there’s a good bet you’re hoping “TMNT: Mutant Mayhem” is available to stream from home. Streaming fans will be majorly bummed out (as the turtles would say) to learn that the new “TMNT” movie is exclusively available in theaters.

But for how long? That will take some educated guessing, but the service “TMNT: Mutant Mayhem” will land on is quite clear: Paramount+. As the film is being distributed by Paramount in the United States, the film will definitely land on Paramount’s streaming platform unless it gets a licensing offer it can’t refuse.

Paramount hasn’t been too stingy with its most recent blockbuster releases. The new “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” became available to stream on Paramount+ on Tuesday, July 25, 46 days after its initial theatrical release (and just one day later than The Streamable predicted). “Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” also took a 46-day trip through theaters before landing on streaming.

There is an outside chance that the new “TMNT” flick has such explosive box-office returns that Paramount decides to keep it in theaters for a stint closer to what “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” saw. Paramount has used extended box office windows for movies like “Top Gun: Maverick,” and is likely to do so with “Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1.” But given that Tom Cruise isn’t listed in the cast for “TMNT: Mutant Mayhem,” it probably won’t follow those movies too closely.

Ultimately, we think “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem” will be available on Paramount+ 45 days from its initial release. However, since “TMNT” is being released on a Wednesday, instead of a Friday, we are going to predict 47 days before it crashes onto streaming. That would fix its arrival date on Paramount+ as Monday, Sept. 18.