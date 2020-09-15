Is The Apple One Bundle with Apple TV+, Apple Music, Apple Arcade, & More a Good Deal?
Apple announced a brand new bundle called Apple One that includes many of Apple services. Starting at $14.95 for their individual plan, you can get Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and 50GB of iCloud Storage, if you want to upgrade for the entire family, it is just $5 more at $19.95 a month and includes 200GB of iCloud Storage.
In some markets, they will have a Premier plan for $29.95 a month, which will add 2TB of iCloud Storage, Apple News+ and their newly announced fitness streaming service, Apple Fitness+. Each plan will be available this Fall with a 30-Day Free Trial.
The question is - is it a good deal?
If you bought the services if the Apple One Individual plan it would cost you $20.96, while the Family plan would cost $27.96. That means Apple One Individual and Family plans give you a nearly 30% savings over if you bought the services individually.
The Premier plan would cost you $54.95 if you bought all the services separately, meaning you get a 45% savings. So if you are sharing with the whole family, it’s quite a deal if you were actually interested in all the services.
|Individual
|Family
|Premier
|Apple TV+
|$4.99
|$4.99
|$4.99
|Apple Music
|$9.99
|$14.99
|$14.99
|Apple Arcade
|$4.99
|$4.99
|$4.99
|Apple News
|-
|-
|$9.99
|Apple Fitness+
|-
|-
|$9.99
|iCloud Storage
|$0.99 (50GB)
|$2.99 (200GB)
|$9.99 (2TB)
|Total
|$20.96
|$27.96
|$54.94
|Bundle Price
|$14.95
|$19.95
|$29.95
|Savings
|29%
|29%
|45%
This isn’t the only bundle coming from Apple in recent weeks. They launched a premium video bundle for Apple TV+ subscribers that offers Showtime and CBS All Access for just $9.99 a month (50% savings).