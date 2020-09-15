Is The Apple One Bundle with Apple TV+, Apple Music, Apple Arcade, & More a Good Deal?

Apple announced a brand new bundle called Apple One that includes many of Apple services. Starting at $14.95 for their individual plan, you can get Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and 50GB of iCloud Storage, if you want to upgrade for the entire family, it is just $5 more at $19.95 a month and includes 200GB of iCloud Storage.

In some markets, they will have a Premier plan for $29.95 a month, which will add 2TB of iCloud Storage, Apple News+ and their newly announced fitness streaming service, Apple Fitness+. Each plan will be available this Fall with a 30-Day Free Trial.

The question is - is it a good deal?

If you bought the services if the Apple One Individual plan it would cost you $20.96, while the Family plan would cost $27.96. That means Apple One Individual and Family plans give you a nearly 30% savings over if you bought the services individually.

The Premier plan would cost you $54.95 if you bought all the services separately, meaning you get a 45% savings. So if you are sharing with the whole family, it’s quite a deal if you were actually interested in all the services.

Individual Family Premier Apple TV+ $4.99 $4.99 $4.99 Apple Music $9.99 $14.99 $14.99 Apple Arcade $4.99 $4.99 $4.99 Apple News - - $9.99 Apple Fitness+ - - $9.99 iCloud Storage $0.99 (50GB) $2.99 (200GB) $9.99 (2TB) Total $20.96 $27.96 $54.94 Bundle Price $14.95 $19.95 $29.95 Savings 29% 29% 45%

This isn’t the only bundle coming from Apple in recent weeks. They launched a premium video bundle for Apple TV+ subscribers that offers Showtime and CBS All Access for just $9.99 a month (50% savings).