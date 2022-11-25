 Skip to Content
Is There a 2022 Black Friday Deal on Hulu Ad-Free Plan?

Jason Gurwin

One of the best Black Friday Deals in streaming is the Hulu Black Friday Deal. For Black Friday 2022, you can get Hulu for just $1.99 a month (normally $7.99) for the next 12 months. With the promotion, you’ll save $72 on Hulu w/ Limited Commercials over the next year.

How to Get Hulu Black Friday 2022 Deal

  • Click here to activate Hulu Black Friday Deal
  • Select Limited Time Offer
  • Complete sign-up and get Hulu for $1.99 per month for the next year

But, what happens if you want to save on the Hulu (No Ads) Plan. Unfortunately, there isn’t a Black Friday Deal on their $14.99 No Ads Plan – but we’re going to show you two ways to save on Hulu (No Ads).

Plus, if you want ad-free streaming, we’re going to show you the two best Black Friday Deals on ad-free streaming services.

1. Get The Disney Bundle With Hulu (No Ads)

While separately, Hulu (No Ads), Disney+ (No Ads), and ESPN+ cost $35.97, you can save almost $16/mo. if you choose The Disney Bundle with Hulu (No Ads). At just $19.99, you will get all there Disney streaming services at a big discount. For just $5 more than Hulu (No Ads), you are adding Disney+ and ESPN+ to your streaming bundle.

2. Save 15% on Hulu When You Purchase Discounted Gift Cards

One benefit of subscribing via the App Store or Google Play is you can pay for the service with gift cards. For instance, on Black Friday & Cyber Monday, you can get discounted gift cards.

Whether you’re an existing or new Hulu subscriber, you can pay through iTunes or Google Play.

Both Target and Best Buy are offering a $15 Gift Card, when you buy a $100 Apple Gift Card, which can be used on the App Store.

While we haven’t spotted any Google Play gift cards just yet, in year’s past there have been 15-20% off Google Play gift cards at various retailers.

3. Get Hulu & Disney+ (No Ads) For $4.98 a Month For a Year

If you take advantage of the Hulu Black Friday Deal for $1.99 a month, you can also add Disney+ (No Ads) for $2.99/mo. ($4.98 total). While this won’t give you Hulu (No Ads), it will give you Hulu and Disney+ Ad-Free at 75% OFF for the next year.

How to Get Hulu + Disney+ For $4.98

  • Click here to activate Hulu Black Friday Deal
  • Click Get This Deal on Hulu
  • Complete sign-up and get Hulu for $1.99 per month for the next year
  • Then, follow instructions below to add Disney+ For Just $2.99/month ($4.98/mo Total)

How to Add Disney+ to Hulu For $2.99/mo.

So once, you subscribe to Hulu, how can you get Disney+ for just $2.99 a month? It’s simple.

  • Go to Your Profile in top right
  • Click “Account”
  • Click “Manage Add-Ons” in the middle column
  • Scroll to the “Add-Ons” section
  • Select “Exclusive Offer: Disney+ for $2.99/mo.”
  • Once you’re subscribed, use your Hulu credentials to log-in to the Disney+ App

4. Get 50% OFF Paramount+ & Showtime Ad-Free Free Plan

If you really don’t want ads, this might be the best Black Friday deal on an ad-free streaming service.

New Paramount+ customers can now get 50% off an annual plan for Black Friday 2022. That means you can get the streamer’s Essential Plan for just $24.99 or their Premium Plan (No Ads) for just $49.99.

You can also get a Paramount+ and Showtime (No Ads) Bundle for just $59.99 for an entire year, which averages out to just $4.99 per month, or Paramount+ Premium and Showtime (No Ads) Bundle for just $74.99 ($6.25 a month).

Get 50% Off Paramount+ Annual Plan

  • Click here to activate the deal.
  • You will get 50% off either the Essential or Premium annual plan
  • The coupon will automatically apply (if not, use Code: BFCM50).
