 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Hulu

Is There a Black Friday Deal on Hulu Ad-Free Plan?

Jason Gurwin

For Black Friday 2021, you can get Hulu for just $0.99 a month (normally $6.99) for the next 12 months. With the promotion, you’ll save $72 on Hulu w/ Limited Commercials over the next year.

How to Get Hulu Black Friday 2021 Deal

  • Click here to activate Hulu Black Friday Deal Starting Thursday, Nov. 25th
  • Select Limited Time Offer
  • Complete sign-up and get Hulu for $0.99 per month for the next year

But, what happens if you want to save on the Hulu (No Ads) Plan. Unfortunately, there isn’t a Black Friday Deal on their $12.99 No Ads Plan – but there still are a few ways to save.

1. Get The Disney Bundle With Hulu (No Ads)

While separately, Hulu (No Ads), Disney+, and ESPN+ cost $27.97, you can save $8 if you choose The Disney Bundle with Hulu (No Ads). At just $19.99, you will get all there Disney streaming services at a big discount. For just $7 more than Hulu (No Ads), you are adding Disney+ and ESPN+ to your streaming bundle.

2. Save 15% on Hulu When You Purchase Discounted Gift Cards

One benefit of subscribing via the App Store or Google Play is you can pay for the service with gift cards. For instance, on Black Friday & Cyber Monday, you can get discounted gift cards.

Whether you’re an existing or new Hulu subscriber, you can pay through iTunes or Google Play.

Both Target and Best Buy are offering a $15 Gift Card, when you buy a $100 Apple Gift Card, which can be used on the App Store.

While we haven’t spotted any Google Play gift cards just yet, in year’s past there have been 20% off Google Play gift cards at various retailers.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable helps you find the best way to stream anything. Follow our daily streaming news, in-depth reviews on streaming services & devices, and use our tools to find where your favorite content is streaming.

When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 301 Poinciana Island Dr, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160 – Terms & Conditions - Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.