Is There a Black Friday Deal on Hulu Ad-Free Plan?

For Black Friday 2021, you can get Hulu for just $0.99 a month (normally $6.99) for the next 12 months. With the promotion, you’ll save $72 on Hulu w/ Limited Commercials over the next year.

How to Get Hulu Black Friday 2021 Deal

Starting Thursday, Nov. 25th

Select Limited Time Offer

Complete sign-up and get Hulu for $0.99 per month for the next year

Black Friday Deal - Save $72 on the Hulu Limited Commercials Plan

But, what happens if you want to save on the Hulu (No Ads) Plan. Unfortunately, there isn’t a Black Friday Deal on their $12.99 No Ads Plan – but there still are a few ways to save.

1. Get The Disney Bundle With Hulu (No Ads)

While separately, Hulu (No Ads), Disney+, and ESPN+ cost $27.97, you can save $8 if you choose The Disney Bundle with Hulu (No Ads). At just $19.99, you will get all there Disney streaming services at a big discount. For just $7 more than Hulu (No Ads), you are adding Disney+ and ESPN+ to your streaming bundle.

Sign Up Now $7.99+ / month disneyplus.com Get The Disney Bundle with Hulu No Ads For Just $19.99 – $8 savings

2. Save 15% on Hulu When You Purchase Discounted Gift Cards

One benefit of subscribing via the App Store or Google Play is you can pay for the service with gift cards. For instance, on Black Friday & Cyber Monday, you can get discounted gift cards.

Whether you’re an existing or new Hulu subscriber, you can pay through iTunes or Google Play.

Both Target and Best Buy are offering a $15 Gift Card, when you buy a $100 Apple Gift Card, which can be used on the App Store.

While we haven’t spotted any Google Play gift cards just yet, in year’s past there have been 20% off Google Play gift cards at various retailers.