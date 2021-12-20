Is There a ‘ManningCast’ For Bears vs. Vikings Monday Night Football Game?

“The ManningCast” has quickly become a fan favorite way to watch Monday Night Football this year. While Peyton and Eli will broadcast 10 Monday Night Football games – will the Bears vs. Vikings be one of them?

Unfortunately, the Manning Bros. won’t be airing a ManningCast this week – and won’t next week either. The pair’s next telecast will be Week 17, the final week of the season, when the Cleveland Browns face the Pittsburgh Steelers. They will host the first ever Monday Night Football Wild Card game the following week.

But, if you want to stream the Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings, the traditional broadcast call of the game will be available on ESPN, ESPN+, ABC, while the Spanish language feed can be found on ESPN Deportes.

Monday Night Football will present a pivotal matchup for the Minnesota Vikings, as they travel to their NFC North division rival Chicago Bears (Dec. 20, 8 p.m. The Vikings enter Week 15 squarely in the NFC Playoff hunt, with an identical record (6-7) to four other NFC teams. Rookie quarterback Justin Fields and the Bears will appear on MNF for a second time this season, previously traveling to Pittsburgh. Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Louis Riddick, Lisa Salters and John Parry will be Soldier Field.

In back-to-back weeks, ESPN’s Monday Night Football has delivered two of its three largest audiences, coming off Week 13’s New England-Buffalo (Dec. 6) matchup which delivered 15 million viewers. Now, Monday Night Football is averaging 13,389,000 viewers season-to-date, up 11% from 2020 and 6% from 2019.