Is There a ‘ManningCast’ For Dolphins vs. Saints Monday Night Football Game?

“Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli” has quickly become a fan favorite way to watch Monday Night Football this year. While the ManningCast will air 10 Monday Night Football games – will the Dolphins vs. Saints be included?

New Orleans Saints vs. Miami Dolphins

When: Monday, December 27, 2021 at 8:15 PM EST

TV: ESPN

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

Unfortunately, there won’t be a ManningCast this week for the Dolphins/Saints, but the Manning Bros. return when the Cleveland Browns face the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 3rd. They will host the first ever Monday Night Football Wild Card game the following week.

But, if you want to stream the New Orleans Saints vs. Miami Dolphins, the traditional broadcast call of the game will be available on ESPN, while the Spanish language feed can be found on ESPN Deportes.

Monday Night Football continues with the streaking Miami Dolphins and the New Orleans Saints (Dec. 27, 8 p.m.), as both teams enter Week 16 with identical 7-7 records and firmly in the AFC and NFC Playoff races, respectively. The Dolphins have won six in row, while the Saints have won back-to-back games. Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Louis Riddick and Lisa Salters will be at the Caesars Superdome for the call.

Monday Night Football has achieved three of its four best audiences in December, beginning with 14.9 million in Week 13 (New England at Buffalo) and then continuing with 15.9 million in Weeks 14 (Los Angeles at Arizona) and 15. The 17 million viewers for the season-opening overtime thriller (Baltimore at Las Vegas), airing on ESPN, ABC, and ESPN2, remains the highest audience of the season.