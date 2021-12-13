Is There a ‘ManningCast’ For Rams vs. Cardinals Monday Night Football Game?

Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli, which is better known as “The ManningCast,” has been a big success this season. But, the duo won’t be on TV for Monday Night Football this week. As part of their deal with ESPN, Peyton and Eli will only broadcast 10 Monday Night Football games.

So when will the Manning Brothers return? The pair is off until Week 17, the final week of the season, when the Cleveland Browns face the Pittsburgh Steelers. They will host the first ever Monday Night Football Wild Card game the following week.

But, if you want to stream the Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals, the traditional broadcast call of the game will be available on ESPN, ESPN+, ABC, while the Spanish language feed can be found on ESPN Deportes.

Monday Night Football continues in Week 14 when the Los Angeles Rams travel to the Arizona Cardinals (Dec. 13, 8 p.m.), in a key NFC West showdown. The Cardinals sit atop the NFC, while the Rams trail their division foe by two games. Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Louis Riddick, Lisa Salters and John Parry will be at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. for the call.

Through Week 13, Monday Night Football is averaging 13.2 million viewers a game, up 11% from 2020 and 4% from 2019.