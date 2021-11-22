 Skip to Content
Newsletter
Is There a ‘ManningCast’ with Peyton and Eli For Bucs vs. Giants?

Jason Gurwin

As part of their deal with ESPN, Peyton and Eli will broadcast 10 Monday Night Football games, but will they be calling this Giants vs. Buccaneers matchup?

How to Watch “Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli”

As part of their deal with ESPN, Peyton and Eli will broadcast 10 Monday Night Football games, including the matchup during Week 11 between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Giants. The Manning Bros. will get the chance to breakdown Eli’s old team, the New York Giants for the second time this season.

Can You Stream The Giants/Bucs ManningCast on ESPN+?

While most ManningCast broadcasts during the regular season will only be available on ESPN2, this game will be simulcast on ESPN+. You can watch ESPN2 with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV, as well on Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

If you want to stream the traditional broadcast of Monday Night Football, that can be found on ESPN and ABC, while the Spanish language feed can be found on ESPN Deportes.

Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli continues to be the most-watched alternate telecast in ESPN history, as the program has now delivered the five best audiences in the category. The Rams-49ers version delivered 1,554,000 viewers on ESPN2, in line with its season average of 1,586,000 (six telecasts). The Super Bowl-winning brothers return in Week 11 when Tom Brady and the Super Bowl Champion Buccaneers host the New York Giants, with the program available on both ESPN2 and ESPN+ (Nov. 22, 8 p.m.).

