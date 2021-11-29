Is There a ‘ManningCast’ with Peyton and Eli For Washington vs. Seattle?

As part of their deal with ESPN, Peyton and Eli will broadcast 10 Monday Night Football games, but will they be calling the WFT vs. Seahwaks game?

The game won't be available to stream on ESPN+, but if you want to stream the traditional broadcast of Monday Night Football, that can be found on ESPN and ABC, while the Spanish language feed can be found on ESPN Deportes.

Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli continues to be the most-watched alternate telecast in ESPN history, as the program has now delivered the five best audiences in the category. Last week’s Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli on ESPN2 delivered an audience of 1,575,000 up from the brothers’ Week 10 audience (1,554,000 viewers). Now, the viewership for the six most-recent episodes have delivered ESPN’s highest alternate telecasts among all sports.