Is There a ‘ManningCast’ with Peyton and Eli For Washington vs. Seattle?

Jason Gurwin

As part of their deal with ESPN, Peyton and Eli will broadcast 10 Monday Night Football games, but will they be calling the WFT vs. Seahwaks game?

Washington Football Team vs. Seattle Seahawks

As part of their deal with ESPN, Peyton and Eli will only broadcast 10 Monday Night Football games, but that won’t include this Week 12 matchup between the Washington Football Team and [Seattle Seahwaks]. T

The game won’t be available to stream on ESPN+, but if you want to stream the traditional broadcast of Monday Night Football, that can be found on ESPN and ABC, while the Spanish language feed can be found on ESPN Deportes. You can watch ESPN with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV, as well on Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli continues to be the most-watched alternate telecast in ESPN history, as the program has now delivered the five best audiences in the category. Last week’s Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli on ESPN2 delivered an audience of 1,575,000 up from the brothers’ Week 10 audience (1,554,000 viewers). Now, the viewership for the six most-recent episodes have delivered ESPN’s highest alternate telecasts among all sports.

