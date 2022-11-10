Is ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 on Paramount+? Where Can You Stream the New Season? Binge Season 4?

One of the biggest series left on traditional television is returning this Sunday. For those familiar with “Yellowstone,” you likely know that it has become a cultural phenomenon airing on the Paramount Network and is one of the biggest series that Paramount Global has released in quite some time that doesn’t involve “trekking.” Yet if you’ve wanted to stream Season 5, or catch up on previous seasons, you won’t be able to find it on Paramount+.

Where is ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Streaming?

Season 5 of “Yellowstone” will air, as always, on the Paramount Network, with the new season premiering this Sunday, Nov. 13 at 9 p.m. ET. So, if you want to be able to stream the explosive season premiere, you have a few options.

One of the least expensive ways is with a subscription to Sling TV, which offers Paramount Network as part of both its Sling Orange or Sling Blue plans. While the channel is in the Comedy Extra Add-on, it is included at no extra charge through Nov. 20. Sling TV is currently offering the first month of service for just $20, which is cheaper than any other service carrying “Yellowstone.”

Can You Binge Yellowstone?

But if you want to wait and watch it on demand, you’ll be surprised that it is not in fact available on Paramount+. Instead, you’ll find it on Peacock, however — making it even more confusing — Season 5 won’t be available on Peacock until roughly three months after the entire season ends on Paramount Network. That means that “Yellowstone” Season 5 won’t be streaming on-demand until late March 2022. But, if you’d like to watch the first four seasons, they’re on Peacock right now.

That pattern will continue:

New episodes on Paramount Network.

Streaming on demand on Peacock three months after the season ends.

Why Would Paramount Do This?

Paramount essentially dealt away some of its content to other services before transitioning [CBS All-Access] into Paramount+. Paramount did something similar with “South Park,” letting it go to HBO Max, although Paramount has since commissioned “South Park” movies that will only be on Paramount+.

Realizing its mistake, Paramount is building out the Yellowstone Universe on Paramount+. They already launched Yellowstone prequel, “1883”, which is available in its entirety on the service.

Taylor Sheridan, the creator of Yellowstone, will also be debuting “Tulsa King” starring Sylvester Stallone on Paramount+ on Sunday, to coincide with the launch of “Yellowstone” Season 5. For a limited time, you can get a 30-Day Free Trial of Paramount+.