Is Your New Year’s Resolution to Save? Use This Simple Tool to Find The Best Alternatives to Stream Live TV

With price hikes and channel changes happening across Live TV Streaming Services, it’s often hard to find the best option for you. With six different Live TV Streaming Services available in the U.S., there are a many options to choose from for streaming your favorite live programs.

So how does a user check to see if their favorite channel or service is streaming online? Here is The Streamable’s Guide to finding your favorite channel on your Live TV Streaming Services.

The Streamable Matchmaker

One of the easiest ways is to use The Streamable Matchmaker to see if that one channel you hope to watch is available. As services change prices or channels, the tool is updated so you can always check to see if you have the best option for you.

Step 1: Add Your Favorite Channels, Shows or Sports Teams

The app lets users search to see whether their favorite show, channel, sports team or local affiliate is broadcasting through their service.

Step 2: Enter Your Zip Code

The app will search for the relevant services based on the local zip code and let you check by service. This is an especially useful tool if a user prefers access to local news or other programs.

Step 3: Get Results

The Matchmaker allows users to search through fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, Philo, AT&T TV NOW and YouTube TV.

Other Options

The Streamable manages ongoing lists of which channels are available through all of the previously mentioned streaming services that users can look through if they prefer.

You can also check each exclusive service to see if they offer options.

But above all, we encourage you to keep an eye on The Streamable, which will update you when new channels and options are added to the services you love.