Major Streaming Apps are Coming to Xbox Series X Including Apple TV+, Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, & YouTube TV

After some murmurs began circulating last month that Apple had begun rolling out the Apple TV app on Xbox consoles, the tech giant made it official today. Microsoft announced that beginning Nov. 10, the Apple TV app will be available across Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X consoles.

This gives Xbox users access to thousands of shows and movies from one convenient location, allowing you to enjoy Apple TV+, Apple TV channels, brand-new and popular movies, and personalized entertainment recommendations.

Other apps including Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Spotify, YouTube, YouTube TV, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Peacock, Vudu, FandangoNow, Twitch, Sky Go, NOW TV, Sky Ticket will also be available on the new consoles.

Speculation that Apple TV would be coming to Xbox consoles began early October. According to Windows Central, the app had slowly begun rolling out to a limited pool of testers on Xbox consoles. The new addition was first noticed by Twitter user, @Tzunami_Sapp and other users have since verified with Windows Central.

The news comes two weeks after Sony also revealed that the Apple TV app will be available on the PS5. The company announced that when Playstation 5 launches on Nov. 12, it will come equipped with some of the most popular streaming services—Netflix, [Disney+[ and Apple TV+ as well as Twitch and Spotify.

Recently, Sony also announced that the Apple TV app would be available on select Sony Smart TVs.

The move was huge for the Apple TV app, as it marked the first time the app was available on an Android TV device. The Apple TV app is available on Sony’s X900H series through a software update. The app will be available on select 2018 models, most 2019 and 2020 models by the end of the year. Select Sony TVs also support AirPlay 2 and HomeKit.