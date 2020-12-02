It’s Official: Discovery Plus to Launch on Jan. 4, 2021 with 2,500 Series & 55,000 Episodes

After staying mum for months, Discovery finally unveiled their streaming service, discovery+. Earlier today, it was revealed that discovery+ will launch with two tiers—a $4.99 ad-supported tier, as well as a $6.99 ad-free tier. Now, the company has revealed even more information on their upcoming offering.

The service will launch on January 4th with 55,000 episodes of TV across 2,500 series with content from HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, OWN, Animal Planet, and Discovery. The service will also include exclusive discovery+ Originals and will feature notable personalities like the Irwins, Jonathan and Drew Scott, Chip and Joanna Gaines, Bobby Flay, Ree Drummond, Guy Fieri, Giada De Laurentiis, Lieutenant Joe Kenda and so many more - all in one place.

Discovery has reached a deal with A+E to include popular shows on Discovery+ from A&E, History and Lifetime, including The First 48, Dance Moms, Ice Road Truckers, Married at First Sight, 60 Days In and more.

When will discovery+ Launch?

The company announced discovery+ will launch on Jan. 4, 2021.

What Are The Pricing & Plans of discovery+?

discovery+ will have two plans: $4.99 with ads and $6.99 without ads.

Verizon customers will be able to get it up for to 12 months for free. New and existing wireless customers with a Play More or Get More Unlimited plan will get 12 months of discovery+; customers with Start or Do More Unlimited plans will receive 6 months of streaming on Verizon

What Devices Support discovery+?

At launch, discovery+ will be available across major platforms, including connected devices — but they haven’t announced which ones just yet.

What Features will be Available on discovery+?

Each account will include up to five user profiles and four concurrent streams, among the most offered in the streaming video category.

When you open the app it will give you a “For You” tab which will recommend content from the different Discovery properties. Additionally, you can browse by network or by theme like “True Crime”. Each network will also have its own network hub to explore.

Soon after launch, they will be adding the ability to create a custom playlist to automatically play through your favorite episodes and series.

What Content is available on discovery+?

At launch, discovery+ will have 2,000 series and 55,000 episodes of content on the streaming service. There will be series from HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, OWN, Animal Planet, Discovery — including fan favorite 90 Day Fiancé.

The service also includes 1,500 episodes of content from popular franchises from A&E Networks like The First 48, Bring It, Dance Moms, Ice Road Truckers, Pawn Stars, Ancient Aliens, Storage Wars, 60 Days In, Intervention and Ghost Hunters.

In their first year, they will bring 1,000 hour of original content across Discovery brands. You can see a full list of original content here.

Discovery has confirmed that there will be no linear feeds of their channels, you will need a Live TV Streaming Service like Philo for that. Most of the content on discovery+ will first premiere on linear TV and then become available on the streaming service after the season airs.

Where will discovery+ Be Available at Launch?

The U.S. version of discovery+ will only be available to subscribers in the United States including American Samoa, Guam, Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The global rollout of discovery+ across an initial 25 countries has already begun with the U.K. and Ireland, as well as India continuing through Latin America in 2021.

In September, CEO David Zaslav divulged a bit of information regarding the company’s strategy with the new service. According to Zaslav, Discovery has been eyeing Disney’s global expansion and they plan on launching their service as a global offering as well.

“Disney has done it. They’re starting to roll out globally and it’s quite impressive. One of the things that Bob [Iger] has done, I think, very successfully is when you look at Disney+ from a curation perspective, you see a group of superfans, whether it’s the Disney Kids product, Pixar, Star Wars, or Marvel people look at that and they go, ‘That’s what I love…’” he stated. “Outside the U.S., we have entertainment, local entertainment, local content, local sports. So I think we have a very differentiated global approach, but we think you need to have a lot of content, [and show] why people will love you and why they’ll need you.”