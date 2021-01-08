It’s Official: Roku is Buying Quibi’s Library of Content for The Roku Channel

After murmurs of a deal between between the two, Roku has made an official announcement revealing they acquired all of Quibi’s library of content, which features 75 premium shows and documentaries that Quibi created in conjunction with Hollywood’s leading studios and production companies. In addition to the full range of titles that’s already available on Quibi, more than a dozen new programs will make their exclusive debut on The Roku Channel in 2021.

Quibi’s content includes Emmy award-winning scripted series, alternative and reality programming and documentaries featuring stars such as Idris Elba, Kevin Hart, Liam Hemsworth, Anna Kendrick, Nicole Richie, Chrissy Teigen, and Lena Waithe.

“The Roku Channel is one of the largest and fastest growing channels on our platform today and we are consistently expanding the breadth and quality of our free, ad-supported content for our users,” said Rob Holmes, Vice President of Programming at Roku.

“Today’s announcement marks a rare opportunity to acquire compelling new original programming that features some of the biggest names in entertainment. We’re excited to make this content available for free to our users in The Roku Channel through an ad-supported model. We are also thrilled to welcome the incredible studios and talented individuals who brought these stories to life and showcase them to our tens of millions of viewers.”

Earlier this week, the Wall Street Journal reported that Roku was nearing a deal for Quibi’s library of content.

Just over six months after launching, Quibi shut down in December after raising close to $2B in investment. Prior to the shutdown, the company’s founder, Jeff Katzenberg, tried to sell Quibi’s programming to companies such as NBCUniversal and Facebook to no avail. This followed several weeks of trying to get companies such as Apple, Facebook and WarnerMedia to buy the service as a whole.