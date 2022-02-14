 Skip to Content
Ghostbusters

Ivan Reitman Dies at 75 - How to Stream His Best Films Including ‘Ghostbusters’ and ‘Stripes’

Ben Bowman

You can’t write about movie comedies without including the work of director Ivan Reitman. He worked on some of the biggest hits of the 80s and 90s, including some of the most beloved films starring Bill Murray and Arnold Schwarzenegger. Unlike many comedies, Reitman’s films held tight to an important plot and gave moments of humanity among the chaos.

Reitman also served as a producer on important films like “Animal House,” “Space Jam,” “Up in the Air,” and his son’s most recent film, “Ghostbusters: Afterlife.”

“Our family is grieving the unexpected loss of a husband, father and grandfather who taught us to always seek the magic in life,” children Jason Reitman, Catherine Reitman and Caroline Reitman said in a joint statement. “We take comfort that his work as a filmmaker brought laughter and happiness to countless others around the world. While we mourn privately, we hope those who knew him through his films will remember him always.”

The Best of Ivan Reitman

  • Ghostbusters

    June 8, 1984

    After losing their academic posts at a prestigious university, a team of parapsychologists goes into business as proton-pack-toting “ghostbusters” who exterminate ghouls, hobgoblins and supernatural pests of all stripes. An ad campaign pays off when a knockout cellist hires the squad to purge her swanky digs of demons that appear to be living in her refrigerator.

  • Ghostbusters II

    June 16, 1989

    Five years after they defeated Gozer, the Ghostbusters are out of business. When Dana begins to have ghost problems again, the boys come out of retirement to aid her and hopefully save New York City from a new paranormal threat.

  • Meatballs

    June 28, 1979

    Tripper is the head counselor at a budget summer camp called Camp Northstar. In truth, he’s young at heart and only marginally more mature than the campers themselves. Tripper befriends Rudy, a loner camper who has trouble fitting in. As Tripper inspires his young charges to defeat rival Camp Mohawk in the annual Olympiad competition, Rudy plays matchmaker between Tripper and Roxanne, a female counselor at Northstar.

  • Stripes

    June 25, 1981

    John Winger, an indolent sad sack in his 30s, impulsively joins the U.S. Army after losing his job, his girlfriend and his apartment.

  • Twins

    December 8, 1988

    Julius and Vincent Benedict are the results of an experiment that would allow for the perfect child. Julius was planned and grows to athletic proportions. Vincent is an accident and is somewhat smaller in stature. Vincent is placed in an orphanage while Julius is taken to a south seas island and raised by philosophers. Vincent becomes the ultimate low life and is about to be killed by loan sharks.

  • Kindergarten Cop

    December 21, 1990

    Hard-edged cop John Kimble gets more than he bargained for when he goes undercover as a kindergarten teacher to get the goods on a brutal drug lord while at the same time protecting the man’s young son. Pitted against a class of boisterous moppets whose antics try his patience and test his mettle, Kimble may have met his match … in more ways than one.

  • Dave

    May 7, 1993

    A sweet-natured Temp Agency operator and amateur Presidential look-alike is recruited by the Secret Service to become a temporary stand-in for the President of the United States.

  • Junior

    November 22, 1994

    As part of a fertility research project, a male scientist agrees to carry a pregnancy in his own body.

  • Evolution

    June 8, 2001

    A comedy that follows the chaos that ensues when a meteor hits the Earth carrying alien life forms that give new meaning to the term “survival of the fittest.” David Duchovny, Orlando Jones, Seann William Scott, and Julianne Moore are the only people standing between the aliens and world domination… which could be bad news for the Earth.

Reitman even directed the iconic music video for “Ghostbusters” in 1984.

