‘Jeopardy!’, ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Channels Coming to Pluto TV; ‘Let’s Make a Deal’ Channel Launches Today

The answer is, “This live TV streaming service will launch around-the-clock free, ad-supported TV (FAST) channels dedicated exclusively to Sony-produced game shows “Jeopardy!” and “Wheel of Fortune” beginning on Aug. 1.”

The question is: “What is Pluto TV?”

For three years, trivia fans had been able to stream archived episodes of America’s favorite quiz show on Netflix, but the series was removed from the streaming giant last summer, but soon game show lovers will be able to get a 24/7 stream of classic “Jeopardy!” episodes on Pluto TV according to Vulture. The Paramount-owned live streamer will also launch a dedicated FAST channel for “Wheel of Fortune” in an effort to expand its game show content.

According to Vulture’s Josef Adalian, Pluto TV will move existing game show channels like Buzzr, Game Show Central, “The Price is Right,” and more from the entertainment hub inside the streamer to a new game-show-specific category. The two iconic Sony shows will be the cornerstones of the new collection, but the long-time silly syndicated “Let's Make a Deal” will also have a significant presence.

The Wayne Brady-hosted version of the classic game show is also getting its own Pluto FAST channel launching today, July 11. Once “Jeopardy!” and “Wheel of Fortune” join the streamer’s offerings in August, Pluto TV will have eight dedicated game show channels on its service.

At this point, it is not clear how deep into the decades-old library that Sony is going to go in offering “Jeopardy!” and “Wheel of Fortune” episodes to Pluto, but Vulture is reporting that it has heard that it will likely be a mix of vintage and more recent episodes. The Sony and Pluto TV deal is believed to be exclusive when it comes to ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) streamers, while Sony will have the ability to shop for separate agreements with premium, subscription streamers. There are interestingly still roughly two dozen “Wheel” episodes on Netflix at this point.

The reorganization of game show content on Pluto TV is part of a larger lineup reconfiguration that will give users more cohesive hubs to browse. The streamer is also launching a daytime TV category that will include interview shows like “The Drew Barrymore Show,” courtroom series including “Judge Judy,” as well as cooking content from Gordon Ramsay and Julia Child.

As of Paramount’s last earnings report, Pluto TV had eclipsed 68 million global monthly users and was looking to expand into more international regions throughout 2022. With beloved tentpoles like “Jeopardy!” and “Wheel of Fortune” bringing viewers back to the service for 24/7 comfort content, Paramount very well might be looking at the best kind of daily double in the world of streaming.