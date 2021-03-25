 Skip to Content
Jessica Walter Dies at 80 - How to Stream Her Best Films and Shows including ‘Arrested Development’

Ben Bowman

Jessica Walter passed away in her sleep at home in New York City yesterday. The 80-year-old actress had a career that spanned six decades and was most known to younger audiences as Lucille Bluth in “Arrested Development.” She also provided the voice for Malory Archer on FXX’s animated series “Archer.”

The Best of Jessica Walter

  • Archer

    September 17, 2009

    Sterling Archer is the world’s most daunting spy. He works for ISIS, a spy agency run by his mother. In between dealing with his boss and his co-workers - one of whom is his ex-girlfriend - Archer manages to annoy or seduce everyone that crosses his path. His antics are only excusable because at the end of the day, he still somehow always manages to thwart whatever crises was threatening mankind.

  • Arrested Development

    November 2, 2003

    The story of a wealthy family that lost everything, and the one son who had no choice but to keep them all together.

    As Lucille Bluth, Walter earned an Emmy nomination.

  • Dinosaurs

    April 26, 1991

    Dinosaurs follows the life of a family of dinosaurs, living in a modern world. They have TV’s, fridges, microwaves, and every modern convenience.

    Walter provided the voice for Fran Sinclair, the mother in this unique ’90s sitcom.

  • Play Misty for Me

    November 3, 1971

    A brief fling between a male disc jockey and an obsessed female fan takes a frightening, and perhaps even deadly turn when another woman enters the picture.

    Walter received a Golden Globe nomination for her work in this film.

  • Grand Prix

    December 21, 1966

    The story tells about the confrontation of four first-class racers of Formula 1. Each of the competitors had their own additional motivation to become a champion. Their world is a risk and extreme, fast driving on the highway. The taste of adrenaline is what race lovers live. Outside of competition, they all experience personal dramas and upheavals, and the more important the desired title becomes for them.

  • Lilith

    October 2, 1964

    The story of a mysterious young woman in an elite sanitarium in New England, who seems to weave a magical spell all around her and restless, but sincere young man with an equally obscure past is seemingly drawn into her web. As time passes, their relationship deepens and intensifies, and the differences between them begin to blur, leading to a shocking, but oddly logical conclusion.

Co-stars and Hollywood heavyweights eulogized the actress on Twitter.

