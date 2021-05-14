Jimmy Fallon To Create ‘Kids Tonight Show’ For Peacock

“Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon is taking his late-night affability to kids.

Via a deal with his company Electric Hot Dog Banner, “The Tonight Show” host, who has been in his chair since 2014, is developing a spinoff.

“The Kids Tonight Show” will stream on NBCU’s Peacock. NBC describes it as “a sophisticated, elegantly produced late-night show in the vein of ‘The Tonight Show’ — but it’s hosted by kids, and kids are in charge of everything.”

There will be regular features carried over from “Tonight,” and the new show will also be taped in New York. Fallon and Lorne Michaels (“Saturday Night Live”) will executive produce with Matador Content’s Todd Lubin and Jay Peterson.

The show is co-created by Fallon and his brother-in-law Jim Juvonen and will feature celebrity and musical guests similar to “The Tonight Show.” No word yet on the timing of the launch.

Fallon, who has two daughters, has also written seven children’s books. An animated adaptation of “5 More Sleeps ‘Til Christmas” is in development, too.

Separately, Fox canceled the two-season “Prodigal Son” starring Lou Diamond Phillips, which also streams on Hulu. Low ratings have been blamed, though the cast took to social media to express their surprise. Of the six original Fox dramas this season, “Prodigal Son” landed in fourth place in audience and demo ratings. The series finale is scheduled for May 18.