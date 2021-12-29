John Madden Doc, “All Madden”, Gets An Early Streaming Debut: How to Stream it

Following the passing of NFL coach and broadcasting legend, John Madden, the documentary of his life is getting an early debut. While the documentary “All Madden” premiered on FOX on Sunday and replayed yesterday on FS1, it wasn’t scheduled to hit streaming platforms until January 3rd.

However, after his passing, the documentary is now available to stream on ESPN+, Peacock, and Tubi starting today (December 29th).

“All Madden” is a look into one of the enduring icons of football: John Madden. Centered largely on the 30 years after his Hall of Fame coaching career, the FOX Sports documentary explores Madden’s extraordinary impact on America’s most popular sport, the indelible mark he made on broadcast television, and how he revolutionized the video game industry.

“All Madden” features candid interviews with a roster of football legends, including Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, Joe Montana, Peyton Manning, Brett Favre, Bill Belichick, Andy Reid, Lawrence Taylor, Lamar Jackson, Bill Parcells, and Roger Goodell. Conversations with Madden’s wife, Virginia, and their sons, Joe and Mike, reveal the man behind the microphone. The documentary also includes the first extensive on-camera interview with Madden in more than a decade and features never seen before footage of his Hall of Fame career.

“John Madden personifies the essence of what we at FOX Sports are all about – undying love for football, innovation, and fun,” said Eric Shanks, CEO and Executive Producer, FOX Sports. “Holiday broadcasts and Madden go hand-in-hand, so we’re thrilled to debut “All Madden” on Christmas. It’s going to be a special day.”

“All Madden” co-director and executive producer Tom Rinaldi added, “John Madden is an American original, from the sideline to the broadcast booth and far beyond, with a career that reaches into the heart of our country’s popular culture. We’re honored to celebrate his enduring legacy with this documentary tribute.”