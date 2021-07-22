 Skip to Content
How to Watch ‘Jolt’ Online For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, & Mobile

Derek Walborn

Jolt is a darkly funny action-thriller centering on Lindy (Kate Beckinsale), a beautiful, sardonically funny woman struggling to manage a lifelong, rare neurological disorder that causes her to react violently to anyone she witnesses being cruel, deceitful, or abusive. Thanks to her inventive physician Dr. Munchin (Stanley Tucci), Lindy is able to curb her impulses using a specially designed vest that sends electricity through her body at the press of a button.

You can watch Jolt starting Friday, July 23 with a subscription to Amazon Prime Video.

How to Watch Jolt Online For Free

More About Jolt

Lindy’s life is marked by wild swings between hope and despair as she fears she’ll never feel love or normalcy. What she does have, however, is physical strength, a biting wit, and emotional resilience. This all changes after a date with an unassuming accountant, Justin (Jai Courtney), who makes her feel safe and at ease.

But when Courtney is murdered, Lindy’s calm and hopefulness has been replaced with rage and madness and a hunger for revenge.

How Much Does Amazon Prime Video Cost?

A subscription to Amazon Prime Video is available for $8.99 / month, or $107.88 / year.

Does Jolt Cost Extra to Stream on Prime Video?

Jolt is included in your Prime Video subscription without an additional fee.

How Many Times Can I Stream Jolt?

As long as you remain a subscriber of Prime Video, you can continue to stream the movie as often as you would like.

Can I Watch Jolt Offline?

You can download and watch content offline with Prime Video on certain devices, including Android phones and Apple iPhones and iPads.

Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 10,000+ movies, TV shows, and Prime Originals like Jack Ryan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Homecoming, and more.

The service also includes live access to NFL’s Thursday Night Football and the ability to subscribe to third-party services like HBO, Showtime, and Starz with Amazon Prime Video Channels.

Prime Video is included with Amazon Prime for $12.99 per month ($119 per year), or can be purchased on its own for $8.99 per month.

JOLT - Official Trailer | Prime Video

