How to Watch ‘Jolt’ Online For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, & Mobile

Jolt is a darkly funny action-thriller centering on Lindy (Kate Beckinsale), a beautiful, sardonically funny woman struggling to manage a lifelong, rare neurological disorder that causes her to react violently to anyone she witnesses being cruel, deceitful, or abusive. Thanks to her inventive physician Dr. Munchin (Stanley Tucci), Lindy is able to curb her impulses using a specially designed vest that sends electricity through her body at the press of a button.

You can watch Jolt starting Friday, July 23 with a subscription to Amazon Prime Video.

Lindy’s life is marked by wild swings between hope and despair as she fears she’ll never feel love or normalcy. What she does have, however, is physical strength, a biting wit, and emotional resilience. This all changes after a date with an unassuming accountant, Justin (Jai Courtney), who makes her feel safe and at ease.

But when Courtney is murdered, Lindy’s calm and hopefulness has been replaced with rage and madness and a hunger for revenge.

A subscription to Amazon Prime Video is available for $8.99 / month, or $107.88 / year.

Jolt is included in your Prime Video subscription without an additional fee.

As long as you remain a subscriber of Prime Video, you can continue to stream the movie as often as you would like.

You can download and watch content offline with Prime Video on certain devices, including Android phones and Apple iPhones and iPads.