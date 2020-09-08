Jon Favreau Says Season 2 of ‘The Mandalorian’ Will Be ‘Introducing a Larger Story’ With Addition of New Characters

“The Mandalorian” is coming back to Disney+ and its promising to be bigger and better. The company recently announced the hit series will be back for its second season on Oct. 30 and now the megawatt team behind the series is opening up about what fans can expect.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Jon Favreau, who serves as writer, showrunner and producer on the series revealed that with new characters coming in season two, there will be an expansion in storylines.

“The new season is about introducing a larger story in the world,” he stated. “The stories become less isolated, yet each episode has its own flavor, and hopefully we’re bringing a lot more scope to the show…As we introduce other characters, there are opportunities to follow different storylines. The world was really captivated by ‘Game of Thrones’ and how that evolved as the characters followed different storylines — that’s very appealing to me as an audience member.”

For fans of the Child, affectionately nicknamed Baby Yoda, there will be more to swoon over as his relationship with The Mandalorian is fleshed out. “Everything gets bigger, the stakes get higher, but also the personal story between the Child and the Mandalorian develops in a way I think people will enjoy,” said executive producer, Dave Filoni.

Season two of “The Mandalorian” will be comprised of eight episodes of varying length, EW reports. New cast members will include Rosario Dawson, as Ahsoka Tano, the former Padawan of Anakin Skywalker. Katee Sackhoff will also star as Bo-Katan Kryze, the character she voiced in ‘The Clone Wars.’

“We start very directly after the first [season] and he’s going into very dangerous territory,” stated Pedro Pascal, who plays the titular character. “He is very much a passenger to the experience in unexpected ways — not knowing what’s to come, not knowing how much or how best to protect the Child. We don’t know how far he will go to do that, and they’re finding new ways to push the envelope.”