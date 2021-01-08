Judge Judy Heads to IMDb TV, Netflix Goes ‘Outside the Wire’

Netflix will drop “Outside the Wire” on January 15. Damson Idris stars as a drone pilot sent into a deadly militarized zone where he reports to an android officer (Anthony Mackie), who must find a doomsday device before the insurgents do. Its 2036 — and America serves as a peacekeeping force, while human troops on both sides are supported by robot combatants called Gumps.

Here’s a look at other deals and upcoming projects:

“Judge Judy” may be exiting daytime, but she’s still eager to smack down anyone who appears in her courtroom. Sheindlin will host a new courtroom show on IMDb TV, Amazon’s free streaming platform. The untitled series features the “no-nonsense, expeditious Judge Sheindlin’s signature adjudication style with a new array of cases, litigants and judgments.”

“Dickinson” premieres season two today on Apple TV+. The first season had a compelling young Emily challenging the mores of 19th-century America and demanding attention for her nimble mind. The second gives her recognition: She gets published in her town’s daily newspaper, The Springfield Republican. Season two of “Dickinson” explores whether the talented poet can cope with the consequences of being published.

The AVOD Crackle Plus will stream the thriller “Black Water: Abyss” for free beginning January 21. Directed by Andrew Traucki, the film stars Jessica McNamee, Luke Mitchell, Amali Golden, Anthony J. Sharpe, and Benjamin Hoetjes. Set in an Australian forest, the film posits a group of thrill-seekers deciding to explore a remove cave when a tropical storm hits.

“Lords of Dogtown” will be adapted into a series for IMDb Tv by Sony TV. Catherine Hardwick, who directed the 2005 skateboarding film, will executive produce with Shawn Ryan and Marney Hochman. The TV series will be written by Kat Candler as a one-hour ensemble drama, focused on a teenage girl growing up in the foster-care system.

Nexstar Inc. has integrated a custom Gaming Hub from VENN, the streaming network for gaming and entertainment, across Nexstar’s websites and mobile apps, which reach 85 million monthly uniques. VENN offers 25+ hours of original content for advertisers. The new content hub can be found on all Nexstar television station websites, such as KTLA and Chicago’s WGN-TV.

