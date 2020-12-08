How to Watch Every Jurassic Park Movie Online

It’s been over 25 years since the infamous Jurassic Park first opened its gates to theater-goers around the world. Adapted to the big screen by Steven Spielberg, Michael Crichton’s 1990 sci-fi novel tells what is now a familiar cautionary tale: modern science and dinosaurs don’t mix! Majestic as they are, some creatures might be better left extinct!

Whether this is your first glimpse of the terrible lizards, or you’re looking to relive the magic all over again, we’ve put together a viewing guide for where to find your favorite Jurassic Park film.

Click any of the following titles to see where you can watch these movies online. Pick the one that’s best for you!

Jurassic Park Online Streaming Guide

The dino epic that started it all! Wealthy entrepreneur John Hammond (Richard Attenborough) has secretly created a theme park. Its main attraction? Living dinosaurs created from prehistoric DNA. He invites doctors Alan Grant (Sam Neill) and Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern) along with his two eager grandchildren to experience the park and help calm anxious investors. The park is anything but amusing as the security systems go off-line and the dinosaurs escape. Jeff Goldblum, Samuel L. Jackson, and Wayne Knight round out an unforgettable cast. Add in a very quotable script and some magical John Williams music and you’ve got the recipe for one of the best films of the last 30 years.

Four years after Jurassic Park’s genetically bred dinosaurs ran amok, multimillionaire John Hammond shocks chaos theorist Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum) by revealing that he has been breeding more beasties at a secret location. Malcolm, his paleontologist girlfriend (Julianne Moore) and a wildlife videographer (Vince Vaughn) join an expedition to document the lethal lizards’ natural behavior in this action-packed thriller. Spielberg and John Williams are back again for their last film in the Jurassic franchise.

In need of funds for research, Dr. Alan Grant accepts a large sum of money to accompany Paul and Amanda Kirby (William H. Macy and Téa Leoni) on an aerial tour of the infamous Isla Sorna. It isn’t long before all hell breaks loose and the stranded visitors must fight for survival as a host of new — and even more deadly — dinosaurs try to make snacks of them. The disappointing box office of this entry sent the dino-franchise into hibernation for more than a decade.

Twenty-two years after the events of Jurassic Park, Isla Nublar now features a fully functioning dinosaur theme park: Jurassic World as originally envisioned by John Hammond. Ethologist Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) has been hired here to research the Velociraptors, but InGen Security head Vic Hoskins (Vincent D’Onofrio) intends to see them weaponized. Jurassic World was the second-highest-grossing film released in 2015, and the biggest moneymaker of all the Jurassic movies.

Three years after the demise of Jurassic World, a volcanic eruption threatens the remaining dinosaurs on the Isla Nublar. Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard), the former park manager, recruits Owen Grady to help prevent the extinction of the dinosaurs once again.

While there are no known details yet regarding the plot, Colin Trevorrow is the confirmed director. Dern, Goldblum, and Neill will also be returning, though their role in the story is yet to be revealed. The next chapter in the series is set to hit theaters June 10, 2022.

Bookmark this article and The Streamable will update as more films stampede into the Jurassic Park franchise!