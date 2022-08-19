‘Jurassic World Dominion,’ Original ‘Jurassic Park’ Trilogy to Stream on Peacock Ahead of Labor Day Weekend

Things are about to get downright prehistoric over on Peacock as the NBCUniversal streaming service announced on Friday that it will begin exclusively streaming this summer’s blockbuster dino-flick “Jurassic World Dominion” on Friday, Sept. 2. The third film in the second trilogy of genetically engineered dinosaur movies sees the stars of all of the franchise's previous films come together to save the world from T-Rexs, raptors, and pterodactyls one more time.

The stars of the “Jurassic World” films Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard team up with some of the “Jurassic Park” icons including Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, Sam Neill, and BD Wong for the latest harrowing adventure. Joining them for the ride are DeWanda Wise, Mamoudou Athie, Dichen Lachman, Scott Haze, and Campbell Scott.

The sixth film in the franchise takes place four years after Isla Nublar was destroyed in “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.” Dinosaurs now live — and hunt — alongside humans all over the world. But when a tech giant starts exploiting the genetic advancements for profit (and destruction), the delicate balance between people and dinosaurs is thrown out of whack.

In addition to the theatrical film directed by Colin Trevorrow, fans will also be able to watch an all-new extended edition on Peacock that will feature 14 extra minutes of the film as well as an alternate opening. The exclusive special edition also includes behind-the-scenes content chronicling the making of the movie from beginning to end, the original short film “Battle at Big Rock,” and much more.

When “Jurassic World Dominion” was released in theaters, The Streamable predicted that while Universal could opt to drop it on streaming in as little as 45 days, it was much more likely that it would land ahead of Labor Day Weekend.

So celebrate the strength of American workers with hotdogs, ice cream, and a Giganotosaurus this Labor Day by watching “Jurassic World Dominion” on Peacock.