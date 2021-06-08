 Skip to Content
DEAL ALERT: Just in Time For “Loki”, Xbox Game Pass Subscribers Can Get Disney Plus 1-Month Free

Jason Gurwin

Just as they did late last year, Disney is looking to gamers for their next set of Disney+ subscribers.

For a limited time, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can get their first month of Disney+ for free. This is available even if you took advantage of a similar deal last year, so long as you don’t have an active Disney+ subscription.

How to Get 30-Day Free Trial of Disney+

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is just $1 for your first three months ($14.99 a month after that). It includes access to 100 high-quality games for your console, PC, or mobile device — and includes Xbox Live Gold.

The offer is valid until September 30, 2021 — and must be redeemed by October 30th, 2021.

According to Microsoft:

“Ultimate members will once again be able to enjoy series, movies, and Originals, including the premiere of Marvel Studios’ “Loki” on June 9, with a new 30-day trial to Disney+ via Perks*. Whether you claimed the previous Disney+ Perk or not, Ultimate members who do not currently have an active Disney+ subscription will be eligible to claim the 30-day subscription trial through the Perks Gallery on their Xbox console, on the Xbox app for Windows PC, or through the Xbox Game Pass mobile app on iOS and Android. Once the Perk is claimed, members will be directed to the Disney+ site to activate their subscription. Members can claim and activate the trial now until September 30.”

Disney discontinued their seven-day free trial last year. When new subscribers navigate through the sign-up process, they are prompted to immediately begin paying for the $7.99 per month service, or sign-up for the Disney Bundle with Hulu and ESPN+ for $13.99 a month.

