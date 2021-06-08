DEAL ALERT: Just in Time For “Loki”, Xbox Game Pass Subscribers Can Get Disney Plus 1-Month Free

Just as they did late last year, Disney is looking to gamers for their next set of Disney+ subscribers.

For a limited time, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can get their first month of Disney+ for free. This is available even if you took advantage of a similar deal last year, so long as you don’t have an active Disney+ subscription.

How to Get 30-Day Free Trial of Disney+

Go to Xbox Game Pass Perks Gallery

Claim Disney+ Perk

You will be directed to Disney+ site to activate subscription

The offer is valid until September 30, 2021 — and must be redeemed by October 30th, 2021.

According to Microsoft:

Disney discontinued their seven-day free trial last year. When new subscribers navigate through the sign-up process, they are prompted to immediately begin paying for the $7.99 per month service, or sign-up for the Disney Bundle with Hulu and ESPN+ for $13.99 a month.