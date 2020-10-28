Shudder Scares Up ‘Creepshow’ Special, Justin Bieber’s ‘Next Chapter’ To Stream Free on YouTube

Shudder’s “A Creepshow Animated Special” on Oct. 29 aims to frighten with two shows. The first is Stephen King short story “Survivor Type,” starring Kiefer Sutherland as a man stranded on a desert island, determined to survive at any cost. The second is from Joe Hill, King’s son. It is titled “Twittering from the Circus of the Dead” — about a teen whose go to the gravest show on Earth as part of a family trip.

For a limited time, new customers can get 1-year of Shudder for just $3.27 a month (31% off) until October 31.

“Justin Bieber: The Next Chapter” will stream Oct. 30 as a YouTube Original. The new documentary, focused on the musical artist, is the follow-up to the January doc series. It looks at Bieber’s life through the pandemic quarantine and as a performer. He released his fifth album, “Changes,” in February.

Here’s a look at other deals and upcoming projects:

“Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” just received its fourth and final season on Netflix. The teen witch series ends its run Dec. 31 as Sabrina (Kiernan Shipka “Mad Men”) fights against the Eldritch terrors.

“Suitable Boy” will stream Dec. 7 on AMC Networks’ Acorn TV, which secured exclusive U.S. and Canada rights to the acclaimed period drama. The first TV series to close the Toronto International Film Festival is a story of life and love, set in 1950s India. It is based on the novel by Vikram Seth, written by Emmy-winning Andrew Davis (“House of Cards”) and directed by Oscar-nominated Mira Nair (“Monsoon Wedding”).

“I Can See Your Voice,” the unscripted music series, is now available free on Tubi. Weekly episodes from the debut season roll out on the streamer shortly after its linear broadcast premiere. The series adds to Tubi’s library of more tan 23,000 movies and television shows. The next new episode premieres tonight at 9 p.m. ET.

“Crazy, Not Insane” explores the career of psychiatrist Dr. Dorothy Otnow Lewis, who studied serial killers. The doc, streaming on HBO Max on Nov. 18, profiles Lewis, who looks beyond the horrible details to discover that psychotic killers, such as Ted Bundy and Arthur Shawcross, are made, not born.

Netflix is enlarging its anime suppliers, signing deals with three Japanese animation houses and one Korean. The streamer has a new partnership with Anima & Company (owner of NAZ), Science Saru and Mappa from Japan, and with Studio Mir based in Korea. Naz recent work includes animation sequences from Koizumi Norihiro’s “Chihayafuru: Kami No Ku” and “Angolmois.” Science Saru’s most recent release is Netflix’s original anime series “Japan Sinks: 2020.” It is working on the animated feature film “Inu-Oh,” scheduled for a 2021 release.

“The Addams Family” is being revamped as a live-action sequel to the kooky TV show. Tim Burton (“Sleepy Hollow,” The Corpse Bride”) is an executive producer. While the show is being shopped, Burton is negotiating to direct all the episodes. The series centers on an adult Wednesday Addams in 2020. The update is based on Charles Addams’ cartoons; the TV show began in 1964.

“Creepshow Animated Special” trailer