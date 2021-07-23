How to Watch Katie Ledecky at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics Live Online for Free
Katie Ledecky has a chance to become the most-decorated female athlete in Olympics history. The swimming sensation is four gold medals away from tying former Soviet gymnast Larisa Latynina’s record of nine.
How to Watch Katie Ledecky at the Tokyo Olympics
When: Saturday, July 24 (8:15am)-Friday, July 30
TV: USA and NBC
Ledecky is scheduled to compete in four individual events in Tokyo — the 200-, 400-, 800- and 1500-meter freestyle — and will be part of at least the 4X200-meter freestyle relay team. Each event has a qualifying heat before the medal round, with the 200-meter also having a semifinal round.
Katie Ledecky Olympics TV Schedule
All times Eastern
|Day
|Event
|Time
|Where to watch
|Stream now
|Saturday, July 24
|4X100m free, heats
|8:15-8:30 a.m.
|USA
|Saturday,July 24
|4X100m free, final
|10:45 p.m.
|NBC
|Sunday, July 25
|400m free, heats
|7:39-8:09 a.m.
|USA
|Sunday, July 25
|400m free, final
|10:20 p.m.
|NBC
|Monday, July 26
|200m free, heats
|6:02-6:32 a.m.
|USA
|Monday, July 26
|1500m free, heats
|7:32-8:40 a.m.
|USA
|Monday, July 26
|200m free, semis
|9:30-9:42 p.m.
|NBC
|Tuesday, July 27
|200m free, final
|9:41 p.m.
|NBC
|Tuesday,July 27
|1500m free, final
|10:54 p.m.
|NBC
|Wednesday, July 28
|4X200m free, heats
|7:34-7:54 a.m.
|USA
|Wednesday,July 28
|4X200m free, final
|11:31 p.m.
|NBC
|Thursday, July 29
|800m free, heats
|6:02-6:50 a.m.
|USA
|Friday, July 30
|800m free, final
|9:46 p.m.
|NBC
All Live TV Streaming Options
