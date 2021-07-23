How to Watch Katie Ledecky at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics Live Online for Free

Katie Ledecky has a chance to become the most-decorated female athlete in Olympics history. The swimming sensation is four gold medals away from tying former Soviet gymnast Larisa Latynina’s record of nine.

How to Watch Katie Ledecky at the Tokyo Olympics

When: Saturday, July 24 (8:15am)-Friday, July 30

TV: USA and NBC

Ledecky is scheduled to compete in four individual events in Tokyo — the 200-, 400-, 800- and 1500-meter freestyle — and will be part of at least the 4X200-meter freestyle relay team. Each event has a qualifying heat before the medal round, with the 200-meter also having a semifinal round.

Katie Ledecky Olympics TV Schedule

All times Eastern

