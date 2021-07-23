 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
NBC USA Network
2020 Summer Olympics Swimming

How to Watch Katie Ledecky at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics Live Online for Free

Ben Bowman

Katie Ledecky has a chance to become the most-decorated female athlete in Olympics history. The swimming sensation is four gold medals away from tying former Soviet gymnast Larisa Latynina’s record of nine.

How to Watch Katie Ledecky at the Tokyo Olympics

When: Saturday, July 24 (8:15am)-Friday, July 30
TV: USA and NBC
Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

Ledecky is scheduled to compete in four individual events in Tokyo — the 200-, 400-, 800- and 1500-meter freestyle — and will be part of at least the 4X200-meter freestyle relay team. Each event has a qualifying heat before the medal round, with the 200-meter also having a semifinal round.

To follow Ledecky’s quest for immortality, we recommend fuboTV for its 4K broadcasts, free trial, and access to other channels showing this summer’s Olympic action.

Katie Ledecky Olympics TV Schedule

All times Eastern

Day Event Time Where to watch Stream now
Saturday, July 24 4X100m free, heats 8:15-8:30 a.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Saturday,July 24 4X100m free, final 10:45 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Sunday, July 25 400m free, heats 7:39-8:09 a.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Sunday, July 25 400m free, final 10:20 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Monday, July 26 200m free, heats 6:02-6:32 a.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Monday, July 26 1500m free, heats 7:32-8:40 a.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Monday, July 26 200m free, semis 9:30-9:42 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Tuesday, July 27 200m free, final 9:41 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Tuesday,July 27 1500m free, final 10:54 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Wednesday, July 28 4X200m free, heats 7:34-7:54 a.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Wednesday,July 28 4X200m free, final 11:31 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial
Thursday, July 29 800m free, heats 6:02-6:50 a.m. USA Stream with Free Trial
Friday, July 30 800m free, final 9:46 p.m. NBC Stream with Free Trial

How to Stream U.S. Swimming Live for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch Katie Ledecky’s events on using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream with fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
NBC--
USA Network--

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC and USA Network + 26 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC and USA Network + 31 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC and USA Network + 33 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: NBC and USA Network + 23 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC and USA Network + 30 Top Cable Channels

2020 Summer Olympics

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable provides in-depth testing and reporting on streaming services, devices, internet, & cell phone plans. When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 2 Harrison Street, San Francisco, CA 94105 – Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.