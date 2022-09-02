Labor Day Weekend Brings Exciting Streaming Debuts: ‘Elvis,’ ‘Jurassic World,’ ‘Honk for Jesus,’ More

Labor Day weekend is here at last! As sports fans get ready for football season and the baseball pennant run, and broadcast networks prepare to unleash the fall TV schedule, streamers are offering a ton of ways to stay entertained during the long holiday weekend. Whether you’re looking for a hit summer movie like “Elvis” or live sports, this list will have something for everyone to stream over Labor Day weekend.

‘Elvis | Sept. 2

After keeping Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis” in theaters and on-demand for 70 days, the film is finally available to stream on HBO Max. Click here for all the info you need on how to stream “Elvis” right now.

Elvis June 22, 2022 The life story of Elvis Presley as seen through the complicated relationship with his enigmatic manager, Colonel Tom Parker. The film stars Austin Butler as Elvis and Tom Hanks as Parker. Baz Luhrmann (“Moulin Rouge!”, “Romeo + Juliet”) directs.

‘House of The Dragon’ Episode 3 | Sept. 4

The epic story of House Targaryen continues Sunday at 9 p.m. ET with a new episode of “House of The Dragon.”

House of the Dragon August 21, 2022 The prequel series finds the Targaryen dynasty at the absolute apex of its power, with more than 15 dragons under their yoke. Most empires—real and imagined—crumble from such heights. In the case of the Targaryens, their slow fall begins almost 193 years before the events of Game of Thrones, when King Viserys Targaryen breaks with a century of tradition by naming his daughter Rhaenyra heir to the Iron Throne. But when Viserys later fathers a son, the court is shocked when Rhaenyra retains her status as his heir, and seeds of division sow friction across the realm.

‘Jurassic World Dominion’ | Sept. 2

The latest installment in the Jurassic Park franchise brings together new heroes and old friends to try and protect humanity against dinosaurs, and against itself as well. Click here to learn how to watch.

Jurassic World Dominion June 1, 2022 Four years after Isla Nublar was destroyed, dinosaurs now live—and hunt—alongside humans all over the world. This fragile balance will reshape the future and determine, once and for all, whether human beings are to remain the apex predators on a planet they now share with history’s most fearsome creatures.

‘Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul’ | Sept. 2

In the aftermath of a huge scandal, Trinitie Childs, the first lady of a prominent Southern Baptist Mega Church, attempts to help her pastor-husband, Lee-Curtis Childs, rebuild their congregation. Click here to find out how to stream it.

Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. September 2, 2022 In the aftermath of a huge scandal, Trinitie Childs, the first lady of a prominent Southern Baptist Mega Church, attempts to help her pastor-husband, Lee-Curtis Childs, rebuild their congregation.

‘McEnroe’ | Sept. 2

This documentary about the tempermental tennis star is an intimate look at John McEnroe as he walks around New York City and tells stories about his life and career. Click here for more info on how to watch.

McEnroe July 15, 2022 Legendary “bad boy of tennis” John McEnroe finally tells his side of his storied career and famously hot-tempered performances on the court in this engrossing documentary revisiting the record-setting career of one of the all-time greats.

‘The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power’ | Sept. 1

Prime Video’s epic fantasy series is finally here! Set thousands of years before Peter Jackson’s iconic films, “Rings of Power” is a sweeping adventure that tells the story of the forging of the great rings. The first two episodes are available now, click here to learn how to watch them both.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power September 1, 2022 Beginning in a time of relative peace, we follow an ensemble cast of characters as they confront the re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the furthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone.

“House of Hammer,” Sept 2

Just a few short years ago, Armie Hammer was one of Hollywood’s brightest up-and-coming stars, and then shocking allegations came to light that have effectively ended his career. However, those are not the only controversies in the Hammer family tree. Click here for info on how to watch “House of Hammer,” which chronicles decades of scandals in the influential and powerful family.

House of Hammer September 2, 2022 A shocking Hollywood scandal rips open the Hammer family’s perfect façade. From rape allegations against Armie Hammer to years of deceit at the hands of his great-grandfather, the family’s dark secrets finally come to light.

Live Sports

College Football

The NFL may be waiting another week before it kicks off its regular season, but the NCAA sure isn’t There’s a full slate of college football games this weekend, and cord-cutters should check out our comprehensive viewing guide to make sure they don’t miss a second of the action!

Major League Baseball

The race for the Major League Baseball playoffs is heating up. Stream out-of-market games on MLB.TV this weekend from the comfort of your couch with a subscription to MLB.TV. Right now you can save 75% off an MLB.TV subscription for the rest of the season, and if you’re a college student you can get it for free.

Women’s Soccer

The powerhouse U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team is in action this weekend, playing a friendly versus Nigeria. The USWNT represents the pinnacle of achievement in U.S. Soccer, so if you want to see them in action live this weekend tune in at 1 p.m. ET on FOX or check out the various live TV streaming options to make sure you don’t miss it.