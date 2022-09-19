LAST CHANCE: Get 1 Month of Disney+ For $1.99 (75% OFF)

You have just one more day to take advantage of this Disney+ Day Deal.

Through Monday, September 19 at 11:59pm PT, Disney is commemorating Disney+ Day with a special offer: one month of Disney+ for just $1.99 — a savings of 75% from the normal $7.99 monthly price point.

This is a great option to watch “Dancing with The Stars,” which is making its Disney+ debut tonight.

You’ll also be able to stream hit new movies like “Thor: Love and Thunder,” the new live-action adaptation of “Pinocchio” starring Tom Hanks, as well as TV series from big-name IPs like “The Mandalorian” and “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.” The deal is available to new and returning customers, so whether you’re a new subscriber or a Disney devotee you’ll be able to get a whole month for just $1.99.

What Is Disney+ Day?

Disney+ Day celebrates the anniversary of the launch of the streaming service. Disney+ originally launched in November 2019, but this year Disney has moved Disney+ Day up to lead into its D23 Expo in Anaheim California, where Disney will showcase its new and upcoming offering to fans.

How Long Do You Have To Sign Up For a Month of Disney+ for $1.99?

The deal runs now through September 19, so you’ll have a little time to activate it. Unlike most special offers, this one is available to new and existing Disney+ customers, so don’t miss out!

What’s New to Stream on Disney+ For Disney+ Day?

Disney+ Day will bring a host of new content to its library for Disney+ Day. Here’s every announced debut so far:

The streaming debut of “Thor: Love and Thunder”

The live-action adaptation of “Pinocchio”

Making-of features for “Obi-Wan Kenobi” and “Thor: Love and Thunder”

A new follow-up to the “Cars” series called “Cars on The Road”

“Tierra Incognita,” a show that follows a group of friends trying to solve the mystery of their parents’ disappearance in a horror amusement park

A new “Simpsons” short film titled “Welcome to The Club”

A new episode of “She-Hulk: Attorney At Law”

New singalong shorts for “Frozen” and “Frozen 2”

A “Dancing With The Stars” special featuring the pros most memorable dances

A new documentary series hosted by Brie Larson about the pitfalls and triumphs of adolescence titled “Growing Up”

A Disney+ Original short film starring Larson called “Remembering”

“Epic Adventures With Bertie Gregory,” which follows the adventures of a National Geographic explorer through some of the most epic and dangerous environments in the world.

What Else Can I Watch With Disney+?

Along with its own epic library of animated movies and shows, Disney offers some of the most well-known film and TV franchises to stream on Disney+, including the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Star Wars, The Simpsons, and much more.

How Much Will Disney+ Cost After The Deal Expires?

A subscription to Disney+ is currently $7.99/month normally, but that will soon be changing. Starting December 8, ad-free Disney+ will increase to $10.99/month, and Disney+ will debut an ad-supported tier that will retain the old $7.99 price point. You can also bundle Disney+ with Hulu and ESPN+ to save on your subscription costs.