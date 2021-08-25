 Skip to Content
LAST CHANCE: Get 1-Year of HBO Max For Free, With AT&T TV No Contract Plans

Jason Gurwin

If you’ve been waiting to sign-up for the AT&T TV plans (which will be come DIRECTV STREAM tomorrow), you might want to sign-up before the end of the day.

One of the big benefits for signing-up for the new service is that you will get a year of HBO Max for free, which will offer all of Warner Bros. movies the same-day that they hit theaters. However, you have just until tonight to take advantage of the offer.

How to Get 1-Year HBO Max For Free with AT&T TV

  • Click Here to Activate the Offer
  • Select AT&T TV “Choice” or Above
  • Add HBO Max
  • Complete Checkout

DIRECTV now only includes three months of HBO Max for new users, instead of a full-year, so this might be your last chance to get in on this offer.

The AT&T TV Choice plan ($84.99) includes your local RSN and is the only option to stream Sinclair-owned Bally Sports RSNs, YES Network, Altitude, MASN, Spectrum SportsNet, and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain.

Just like AT&T TV NOW, with the no-contract AT&T TV/DIRECTV STREAM plans you can cancel at anytime and you won’t pay any additional RSN, Broadcast TV, or set-top box fees. You can still stream the service using your own streaming player like a Roku, Amazon Fire TV, or Apple TV.

The plans also include a lot of more entertainment options. That means that you will be able to stream every Top 35 cable channel. The new Choice plan also includes NBA TV and MLB Network, so you can catch even more games.

Full Terms & Conditions of HBO Max Offer

HBO Max: Ends 8/25/21. Access HBO Max through HBO Max app or hbomax.com with your AT&T log-in credentials. Compatible device or browser required. Use of HBO Max is subject to its own terms and conditions, see hbomax.com/terms-of-use for details. Programming and content subj. to change.

Upon cancellation of your video service you may lose access to HBO Max. Limits: Access to one HBO Max account per AT&T account holder. May not be stackable w/other offers, credits or discounts. To learn more, visit att.com/hbomax . HBO Max is only accessible in the U.S. and certain U.S. territories where a high-speed broadband connection is available. Minimum 3G connection is required for viewing on mobile devices. HBO MAX is used under license.

