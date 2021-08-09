LAST CHANCE: Get $10 OFF ESPN+ If You Sign-Up Before Price Hike on August 13, 2021

ESPN+ is raising its price – but you can save $10 if you sign-up before August 13th, 2021.

Starting on Friday (8/13), ESPN+ will be $6.99 a month or $69.99 a year ($5.83/mo.), but if you sign-up for their annual plan before then – you can lock-in their current $59.99 a year ($4.99/mo.) plan for another year.

This is ideal for soccer fans, who want to stream the upcoming seasons of Bundesliga, LaLiga, or MLS action. Also, if you have subscribed to NHL.TV in the past, starting with the 2021-22 season it is included with ESPN+. That means, you’ll be able to stream every out-of-market game for just $59.99, if you sign-up by August 13th.

How to Save $10 on ESPN+

Click Here to Sign-Up For ESPN+

Click “Subscribe to ESPN+ Only”

Choose “Annual Plan”

Complete Check-out

The service also has daily out-of-market MLB games, SEC Football, PGA Tour Live, Wimbledon Tennis, and will bring Monday Night Football to ESPN+ as part of the next NFL rights deal.

ESPN+ now includes exclusive insights from analysts like Mel Kiper and Todd McShay (which used to be part of ESPN Insider), along with exclusive access to content from Bill Barnwell, Zach Lowe, Matthew Berry, Jackie MacMullan, Jeff Passan, Malika Andrews, Kevin Arnovitz, Stephania Bell, Michael Collins, Bill Connelly, Heather Dinich, Kirk Goldsberry, Alden Gonzalez, Dan Graziano, Baxter Holmes, Dave Schoenfield, Kevin Seifert, Ramona Shelburne, Andre Snellings, Wright Thompson, Seth Wickersham, Brian Windhorst, and Greg Wyshynski.

ESPN+ launched in April 2018 and at the outset included a slate of college sports and international sports leagues. As of March, the streaming service had over 13.8 million subscribers.