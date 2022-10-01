LAST CHANCE: Get $20 Off Your First Three Months of Hulu + Live TV, Plus The Disney Bundle and Unlimited DVR At No Extra Charge

You only have a few more days to take advantage of a special promotion with Hulu + Live TV, which will save you $60 over three months.

With Hulu + Live TV, you can watch 75+ channels of live TV including ACC Network, Big Ten Network, ESPN, ESPNU, FS1, and SEC Network. You will also get your local CBS, NBC, FOX, and ABC affiliates to stream your favorite NFL and college football teams.

Through Oct. 5, 2022, you can get $20 off your first three months, a $60 savings, when you sign-up for Hulu + Live TV. That means that you’ll get your first three months for just $49.99 per month.

The streamer also carries the NFL Network, which is included in your plan, plus you can add NFL RedZone for just $10 as part of the Sports add-on.

On top of that, they now include an Unlimited DVR with skippable ads, as well as The Disney Bundle ($13.99 per month value) at no extra charge.

How to Get a $20 OFF Per Month Discount of Hulu + Live TV

Click Here to activate your Free Trial and $20 OFF per month discount. The code will be automatically applied. Enter email and account information. Add your payment information. Subscribe to the promo.

Get The Deal $69.99 / month hulu.com Get $20 OFF your first three months of Hulu + Live TV

This promotion is only available to new and eligible returning subscribers.

How Much Does Hulu + Live TV cost?

Normally, Hulu Live TV costs $69.99 per month (only $49.99 for your first three months with this promo), after a seven-day free trial. But, unlike cable there are no extra fees and no contracts, so you can cancel anytime.

What Devices Can I Use to Stream Hulu?

Hulu works on most major streaming devices including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Chromecast, Xbox, PlayStation, iOS, Android, and your computer.

Does Hulu + Live TV Include a DVR?

Cloud DVR & On-Demand The streamer includes Unlimited DVR, which you can save your content for up to nine months. You can also skip through ads recorded to your DVR. You can also watch thousands of hours of on-demand TV shows and movies, including exclusive Hulu Originals like “The Handmaids Tale” and “Only Murders in The Building.” Max Streams The service allows up to three simultaneous streams. You can create different user profiles for various people in your family. You can add unlimited at-home streams for $9.99 per month.

What Channels Can I Watch with Hulu + Live TV?

You’ll get 32 channels of the 35 Top Cable Channels.

Top Cable Channels on Hulu + Live TV

$Top Sports Channels on Hulu + Live TV

Pro Sports Channels on Hulu + Live TV

College Sports Channels on Hulu + Live TV